SNL Creates Funny Trailer for a Gritty ‘Super Mario’ Movie and People Want It To Be Real

By Margherita Cole on February 6, 2023

The much-anticipated and highly criticized Super Mario movie is just a couple of months away, but people online have already had a taste of what the film could have looked like if it took a different turn. In a recent SNL sketch, Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal starred as the famous video game character with a gritty twist. Although the video is less than three minutes long, it delivers a hilarious and creative view of what a Super Mario and The Last of Us—HBO's hit post-apocalyptic drama—mashup would be.

Straight away, Pascal embraces a grizzly version of the Italian plumber, complete with the accent. In this comedic spin, the Chilean-born actor is entrusted with safely escorting Princess Peach to Rainbow Road, battling numerous obstacles along the way. Alongside his performance is Kenan Thompson, who acts as the villain Bowser, Bowen Yang who plays Yoshi, and Mikey Day as Luigi. All of the colorful elements from the Mario Kart games are reimagined through a dark, dystopian lens.

The response to Pascal's version of Mario was a hit online. Although actor Chris Pratt will be starring as the titular character in the new movie—and Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach—many joked about replacing him with Pascal. The gruff and terse demeanor adds a dramatic layer to the character that is as unexpected as it is funny.

Scroll down to watch the full SNL skit. The real Super Mario movie is scheduled to come out in theaters on April 7, 2023.

The Mandalorian and Game of Thrones star Pedro Pascal starred as a grizzly Mario in an SNL sketch, mashing up the upcoming Super Mario movie and the HBO show The Last of Us.

People online loved Pascal's darker interpretation of the character.

Many people were even clamoring for Pascal to replace Chris Pratt, who is starring as Mario in the Super Mario movie, which is due to release in April 2023.

h/t: [Unilad, Gizmodo]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California.
