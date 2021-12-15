Artist Shows How to Draw Realistic Objects in Amazing Step-by-Step Illustrations

It's not easy to create a three-dimensional object in a two-dimensional medium, but artist An Jae-hyun shows how he does it in his series of step-by-step illustrations. The Korea-based art teacher uses shapes, perspective, and measurements to create realistic drawings of different objects that look like they're popping off the page.

From glass soda bottles to a diamond ring to a butterfly, Jae-hyun demonstrates how each of these unique and complex subjects can be broken down into simplified shapes. “Butterflies can be easily drawn in various shapes by folding and unfolding them in the structure of noodles,” he explains in an Instagram post. The artist then shows how the geometric shapes have to be manipulated depending on the angle of the object.

In addition to drawing the numerous steps it takes to render these different subjects, Jae-hyun makes the final illustration the main feature on the sheet of paper. This completed version always looks like a grayscale version of the real thing, as though it were real enough to touch. The incredibly smooth shading and deftly handled linework display the artist's mastery of the discipline. He vouches that everyone can improve their drawing if they practice using the basics as often as they can.

Scroll down to see more amazing drawings by Jae-hyun, and keep up to date with the artist's latest artwork by following him on Instagram.

Korean artist An Jae-hyun creates incredibly realistic pencil drawings that pop off the page.

An Jae-hyun: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by An Jae-hyun.

