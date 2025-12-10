Home / Crafts

Artisan Rug Company Reimagines Wimbledon Tennis Courts With 93 Hand-Knotted Rugs

By Eva Baron on December 10, 2025

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaipur Rugs (@jaipurrugs)

Every summer, the Wimbledon suburb in southwest London transforms into a tennis haven, thanks to the eponymous Wimbledon Championships. Last year, Indian rug company Jaipur Rugs celebrated the occasion with an innovative marketing campaign, reimagining the limits of traditional tennis courts.

As its title suggests, the brand’s The Court of Carpets campaign revolved around a tennis court, composed not of concrete, asphalt, or grass, but of 93 hand-knotted rugs. These antique rugs were then meticulously stacked and assembled into a rectangular formation, mimicking the dimensions of an actual tennis lawn. To enhance the project’s sense of immersion, the featured rugs all bore intricate patterns and rich color palettes, with a particular emphasis on a misty shade of green reminiscent of Wimbledon’s grass courts. Jaipur Rugs also carefully created the tennis net and four rackets out of bamboo silk, alongside some 120 handcrafted woolen tennis balls.

But this carpeted tennis court wasn’t just a visual experiment or marketing ploy. It also served as the site of several tennis matches, led by India’s top tennis player Rohan Bopanna. As part of his partnership with Jaipur Rugs, Bopanna faced off against four master artisans from Manpura, all of whom were women and were coached for several weeks in the lead-up to the event. During their games against Bopanna, the women all donned sarees, staging a fascinating juxtaposition between traditional and contemporary aesthetics. The Court of Carpets also highlighted the similarities between artisanship and sports, both of which demand nimble hands, lithe movements, expert precision, and, more often than not, years of training.

“Every beautiful thing takes hard work,” Lalita Kumari, one of the artisans who participated in The Court of Carpets, told Grazia India. “We are not just masters of weaving but have also mastered the game of tennis.”

In its announcement last year, Jaipur Rugs explained: “The Court of Carpets is more than just a spectacular, layered tennis lawn. Witty details were woven especially by Jaipur Rugs artisans, from the hand-knotted net that falls with a visible softness, to the neon balls of yarn with bamboo silk outlines that are used as tennis balls.”

Originally founded in 1978 by NK Chaudhary, Jaipur Rugs has long stood as one of India’s most prominent producers of hand-knotted rugs. The brand supplies carpets to more than 60 countries around the world, all while collaborating directly with artisans, especially those within rural communities. The Court of Carpets was initially conceived as a celebration of Jaipur Rugs’ London showroom, which coincided with the 2024 Wimbledon Championship.

To learn more, visit the Jaipur Rugs website.

For its 2024 campaign, The Court of Carpets, Jaipur Rugs celebrated Wimbledon by creating a tennis court made out of 93 antique rugs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jaipur Rugs (@jaipurrugs)

Jaipur Rugs: Website | Instagram

Sources: Bring Wimbledon Elegance Home with Our Green Rugs; This Brand Is Ditching The Wimbledon Greens For A Court Of Carpets

Related Articles:

Mattel Honors Venus Williams With a Barbie Doll Featuring Her Iconic Wimbledon Uniform

Colorful Asymmetrical Rugs Capture the Beauty of Arizona’s Unique Topography [Interview]

Artist Uses Thousands of Dots To Create Intricate and Textural Paintings of Ornamental Rugs

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Queens–based Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer, having written content for Elle Decor, Publishers Weekly, Louis Vuitton, Maison Margiela, and more. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys beading jewelry, replaying old video games, and doing the daily crossword.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Best of 2025: Fiber Artists Leading the Resurgence of Textile Art
Best of 2025: Ceramic Artists Who Are Shaping the Future of Clay
15+ Tips and Tricks That Will Help You Creatively Organize Your Craft Supplies
10 Cute and Spooky DIY Halloween Treats That Are Easy To Make and Share
Native American Artist Adorns Labubus in Traditional Chilkat Woven Designs
Monumental Yarn Portraits Are This Artist’s Way of Celebrating Her BIPOC Community

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

What Is Batik? Learn How Wax Resist Can Give Way To Beautiful Surface Design
Spring Into Creativity: Embrace the Upcoming Season With Inspiring Online Art Courses
What Is a Junk Journal? Learn How To Get Creative With Everyday “Junk”
Learn 3 Essential Crochet Tips In This Class for Beginners
Sashiko Stitching: Learn How This Age-Old Mending Technique Can Give Your Favorite Garment a New Lease on Life
Tufting Artist Creates Bold and Beautiful Wall Art With Vibrant Yarn

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.