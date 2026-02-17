Home / Classes / Academy

How To Turn Fresh Flowers Into Timeless Works of Botanical Art

By Sara Barnes on February 17, 2026

Pressed Flowers Class on My Modern Met Academy

If you ask someone why they don’t buy fresh flowers, a common answer is that they’ll wilt. Eventually, the once-beautiful blooms will end up in the compost or trash, a sad end for something so pretty. But that doesn’t have to happen. No, you can’t keep flowers alive forever, but you can preserve their colors and delicate petal shapes through flower pressing. The practice dates back centuries, and artisans today are carrying on the tradition by flattening roses, daisies, and more, and arranging them into two-dimensional works of art.

While flower pressing might sound simple, achieving aesthetically pleasing results and preserving a botanical’s characteristics can be challenging. Having someone take you through the tools and approaches to pressing flowers will help you become more successful in your projects. For that, enroll in artist Anna Zakirova’s online class titled Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art, available only on My Modern Met Academy.

Zakirova is an incredible floral artist who uses what she’s pressed as the raw materials for her framed art. After removing flowers from a book or press, she arranges the elements into collage-like compositions. Throughout her one-hour class, she shares many tips and tricks she’s learned over the years working with botanicals. You’ll learn everything you need to know to replicate this art for yourself.

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art just in time for spring blooms. That way, once you start pruning, you’ll know exactly what you need to do next.

Get a peek into the class in the trailer below:

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
