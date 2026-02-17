How To Turn Fresh Flowers Into Timeless Works of Botanical Art

If you ask someone why they don’t buy fresh flowers, a common answer is that they’ll wilt. Eventually, the once-beautiful blooms will end up in the compost or trash, a sad end for something so pretty. But that doesn’t have to happen. No, you can’t keep flowers alive forever, but you can preserve their colors and delicate petal shapes through flower pressing. The practice dates back centuries, and artisans today are carrying on the tradition by flattening roses, daisies, and more, and arranging them into two-dimensional works of art.

While flower pressing might sound simple, achieving aesthetically pleasing results and preserving a botanical’s characteristics can be challenging. Having someone take you through the tools and approaches to pressing flowers will help you become more successful in your projects. For that, enroll in artist Anna Zakirova’s online class titled Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art, available only on My Modern Met Academy.

Zakirova is an incredible floral artist who uses what she’s pressed as the raw materials for her framed art. After removing flowers from a book or press, she arranges the elements into collage-like compositions. Throughout her one-hour class, she shares many tips and tricks she’s learned over the years working with botanicals. You’ll learn everything you need to know to replicate this art for yourself.

Enroll in Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art just in time for spring blooms. That way, once you start pruning, you’ll know exactly what you need to do next.

There's an inconvenient truth about fresh flowers: they'll eventually wilt.

While you can’t keep a flower alive forever, you can preserve its colors and petal shape through flower pressing.

The practice dates back centuries, and artisans today are carrying on the tradition, flattening roses, daisies, and more, and arranging them into two-dimensional works of art.

While flower pressing might sound simple, achieving aesthetically pleasing results and preserving a botanical’s characteristics can be challenging. Having someone take you through the tools and approaches to pressing flowers will help you become more successful in your projects.

For that, enroll in artist Anna Zakirova’s online class titled Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art, available only on My Modern Met Academy.

Zakirova is an incredible floral artist who uses what she’s pressed as the raw materials for her framed art.

After removing flowers from a book or press, she arranges the elements into collage-like compositions.

Throughout her one-hour class, she shares many tips and tricks she’s learned over the years working with botanicals.

You’ll learn everything you need to know to replicate this art for yourself.

Get a peek into the class in the trailer below:

My Modern Met Academy: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Pinterest | TikTok

Related Articles :

Magical Vase Sculptures Made From Dried and Pressed Flowers

Artist Arranges Pressed Flowers in Glass Frames So You Can Admire Spring All Year Long

Artist Uses Real Pressed Flowers to Create Delicate Animal Illustrations