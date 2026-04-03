Hand-Painted Ceramics Capture the Magic and Mystery of Mermaids With Golden Accents

Ukraine-based ceramic artist Iuliia Osoka creates whimsical mugs, plates, and more inspired by the enchanting world of mermaids. Working in porcelain, she hand-paints each piece with intricate illustrations of flowing figures drifting through blue surfaces that evoke the mystery of the sea.

Osoka combines several techniques to bring her storybook ceramics to life. Each hand-thrown porcelain piece is finished with inky blue underglaze and delicate touches of gold lustre, used to highlight the mermaids’ flowing hair, shimmering tails, and other fine details.

To create the frothy, sea-like textures, Osoka uses a bubble technique, which involves mixing glaze or underglaze with soap and water, forming bubbles, and transferring them onto the ceramic surface to leave behind delicate, organic patterns. Many pieces also feature hand-painted shells and fish, adding extra layers of detail to each scene.

When she’s not making mermaid-inspired ceramics, Osoka creates other fantastical designs inspired by astrology, folklore, and nature. Check out her mermaid-inspired works below and to purchase some ceramics for yourself, head over to Iuliia Osoka’s Etsy shop.

Ukraine-based ceramic artist Iuliia Osoka creates whimsical mugs, plates, and more inspired by the enchanting world of mermaids.

She hand-paints each piece with intricate illustrations of flowing figures drifting through bubbling blue surfaces.

She uses gold lustre to highlight the mermaids’ flowing hair, shimmering tails, and other fine details.

Iuliia Osoka: Etsy | Instagram

All images via Iuliia Osoka.

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