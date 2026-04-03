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Hand-Painted Ceramics Capture the Magic and Mystery of Mermaids With Golden Accents

By Emma Taggart on April 3, 2026

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Ukraine-based ceramic artist Iuliia Osoka creates whimsical mugs, plates, and more inspired by the enchanting world of mermaids. Working in porcelain, she hand-paints each piece with intricate illustrations of flowing figures drifting through blue surfaces that evoke the mystery of the sea.

Osoka combines several techniques to bring her storybook ceramics to life. Each hand-thrown porcelain piece is finished with inky blue underglaze and delicate touches of gold lustre, used to highlight the mermaids’ flowing hair, shimmering tails, and other fine details.

To create the frothy, sea-like textures, Osoka uses a bubble technique, which involves mixing glaze or underglaze with soap and water, forming bubbles, and transferring them onto the ceramic surface to leave behind delicate, organic patterns. Many pieces also feature hand-painted shells and fish, adding extra layers of detail to each scene.

When she’s not making mermaid-inspired ceramics, Osoka creates other fantastical designs inspired by astrology, folklore, and nature. Check out her mermaid-inspired works below and to purchase some ceramics for yourself, head over to Iuliia Osoka’s Etsy shop.

Ukraine-based ceramic artist Iuliia Osoka creates whimsical mugs, plates, and more inspired by the enchanting world of mermaids.

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

She hand-paints each piece with intricate illustrations of flowing figures drifting through bubbling blue surfaces.

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

She uses gold lustre to highlight the mermaids’ flowing hair, shimmering tails, and other fine details.

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Mermaid Ceramics by Osoka Lulia

Iuliia Osoka: Etsy | Instagram

All images via Iuliia Osoka.

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Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
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