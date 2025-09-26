My Modern Met independently selects innovative art and design items. We may earn commissions on purchases made through our links. Learn more.

Home / Creative Products / Toys

Mattel Honors Venus Williams With a Barbie Doll Featuring Her Iconic Wimbledon Uniform

By Regina Sienra on September 26, 2025

Venus Williams Barbie

Tennis star Venus Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles tennis titles, 14 doubles majors alongside her sister, Serena, and three Olympic medals, making her a living legend at age 45. She is also a major figure in the fight for equal pay, calling out Wimbledon and other key tournaments to pay female athletes the same amount as male tennis players. To honor the mark she has left in the world of sports, Mattel has released a Venus Williams Barbie doll as part of the Barbie Inspiring Women series.

“The Barbie Inspiring Women series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before,” writes Mattel. “Despite facing gender pay discrimination throughout her tennis career, Venus Williams was committed to achieving more success both on and off the court. She demanded equal prize money for the women’s tennis tournament champion as for the men.”

The Venus Williams doll features her all-white outfit from the 2007 Wimbledon final—her fourth title in that tournament. Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the doll captures the details that have made the tennis player a style icon on the court. This includes her green gem necklace and her double-strap top. Her hair is in a long braid, as opposed to the messy bun she wore at that event, but the doll shares the same white visor. To complete the overall look, Williams’ doll is accompanied by a trusty tennis racket and ball.

As a testament to her athleticism, the Venus Williams doll is “Made to Move”—meaning that it’s fully articulated, allowing fans to pose her serving, running, or celebrating with the crowd. Should you want to keep this collectible doll in her box, the packaging designed by Charis Ceniseroz is just as alluring, depicting the player on the court. On the back, a quote by Williams reads: “You have to believe in yourself even when no one else does, that makes you a winner right there.”

The Venus Williams Barbie doll is now available on the Mattel Creations webstore, as well as at Target. To learn more about upcoming Barbie Inspiring Women releases, follow Barbie on socials. To stay up to date with the legendary tennis star, follow Venus Williams on Instagram.

To honor the mark Venus Williams has left in the world of sports, Mattel has released a Barbie doll in her likeness.

Venus Williams Barbie

The doll is part of the Barbie Inspiring Women series, which pays tribute to pioneering and admirable women across generations.

Venus Williams Barbie

“Despite facing gender pay discrimination throughout her tennis career, Venus Williams was committed to achieving more success both on and off the court,” writes Mattel.

Venus Williams Barbie

The Venus Williams doll features her all-white outfit from the 2007 Wimbledon final—her fourth title in that tournament.

Venus Williams Barbie

Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the doll captures the details that have made the tennis player a style icon on the court.

Venus Williams Barbie

As a testament to her athleticism, the Venus Williams doll is “Made to Move”—meaning that it’s fully articulated, allowing fans to pose her serving, running, or celebrating with the crowd.

Venus Williams Barbie

Venus Williams: Instagram
Barbie: Website | Instagram

Sources: Barbie Inspiring Women Venus Williams Doll

Related Articles:

Barbie Introduces Doll With Type 1 Diabetes to Make Every Child Feel Included

Mattel Honors EGOT Winner Rita Moreno With Her Own Barbie Doll Ahead of Her 93rd Birthday

Barbie Introduces Diwali Doll Created by Indian Fashion Designer Anita Dongre

Barbie Releases Kristi Yamaguchi Doll Honoring the Iconic Olympic Figure Skater

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ LEGO Set Lets You Relive Your Favorite Scenes on Jack Sparrow’s Ship
Backstreet Boys LEGO Set Inspired by Their “I Want It That Way” Music Video
LEGO Unveils Harry Potter’s 3,228-Piece Hogsmeade Village Set
LEGO ‘Hamilton’ Set Has So Many Details From the Musical It’s Sure to Leave Fans “Satisfied”
Barbie Introduces Doll With Type 1 Diabetes to Make Every Child Feel Included
1,986-Piece 3D LEGO Poster Celebrates Freddie Mercury at Wembley

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

LEGO Unveils ‘Krusty Burger’ Set, the Beloved Fast Food Restaurant From ‘The Simpsons’
LEGO Announces Keith Haring Set Celebrating the Pop Artist’s Iconic Dancing Figures
This LEGO Kaleidoscope Lets You Actually View Psychedelic Patterns
LEGO Unveils a New Beauty and the Beast Castle Set for Disney-Loving Adults
Dive Into the Universe of “Jurassic Park” With LEGO Dinosaur Fossils’ Tyrannosaurus Rex Model
Grand Central Station LEGO Set Pays Homage to Iconic NYC Architecture and Design

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.