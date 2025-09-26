Mattel Honors Venus Williams With a Barbie Doll Featuring Her Iconic Wimbledon Uniform

Tennis star Venus Williams has won seven Grand Slam singles tennis titles, 14 doubles majors alongside her sister, Serena, and three Olympic medals, making her a living legend at age 45. She is also a major figure in the fight for equal pay, calling out Wimbledon and other key tournaments to pay female athletes the same amount as male tennis players. To honor the mark she has left in the world of sports, Mattel has released a Venus Williams Barbie doll as part of the Barbie Inspiring Women series.

“The Barbie Inspiring Women series pays tribute to incredible heroines of their time; courageous women who took risks, changed rules and paved the way for generations of girls to dream bigger than ever before,” writes Mattel. “Despite facing gender pay discrimination throughout her tennis career, Venus Williams was committed to achieving more success both on and off the court. She demanded equal prize money for the women’s tennis tournament champion as for the men.”

The Venus Williams doll features her all-white outfit from the 2007 Wimbledon final—her fourth title in that tournament. Designed by Carlyle Nuera, the doll captures the details that have made the tennis player a style icon on the court. This includes her green gem necklace and her double-strap top. Her hair is in a long braid, as opposed to the messy bun she wore at that event, but the doll shares the same white visor. To complete the overall look, Williams’ doll is accompanied by a trusty tennis racket and ball.

As a testament to her athleticism, the Venus Williams doll is “Made to Move”—meaning that it’s fully articulated, allowing fans to pose her serving, running, or celebrating with the crowd. Should you want to keep this collectible doll in her box, the packaging designed by Charis Ceniseroz is just as alluring, depicting the player on the court. On the back, a quote by Williams reads: “You have to believe in yourself even when no one else does, that makes you a winner right there.”

The Venus Williams Barbie doll is now available on the Mattel Creations webstore, as well as at Target. To learn more about upcoming Barbie Inspiring Women releases, follow Barbie on socials. To stay up to date with the legendary tennis star, follow Venus Williams on Instagram.

