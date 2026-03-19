Wool Artist Recreates Over 40 Colorful Sea Slug Species as Whimsical Felt Sculptures

The ocean is full of weird and wonderful creatures, but the nudibranch, also known as sea slugs, are arguably one of the most whimsical. There are over 3,000 known species of the colorful marine molluscs, each with their own psychedelic appearance and quirky behaviors. Inspired by the many shapes, patterns, and colors of sea slugs, Tbilisi, Georgia-based wool artist Arina Borevich creates incredibly cute hand-felted replicas that fit in the palm of your hand.

Each of Borevich’s “nudi” sculptures is handmade from sheep’s wool and takes around 12 hours to make, but the artist doesn’t mind taking the time to pay tribute to the strange creatures. “What fascinates me most is their sheer variety,” she tells My Modern Met. “They come in an almost infinite range of shapes, colors, patterns, textures, and sizes, from just a few millimeters to several dozen centimeters. It feels like an endless source of inspiration.” The artist adds, “And all of this extraordinary diversity was created by nature, yet so few people even know these animals exist.”

Borevich has created over 40 different kinds of nudibranch, and her dream is to eventually felt all 3,000 sea slug species and create a “woolly field guide to nudibranchs.” However, if she had to choose just one favorite species to make, it would be the Costasiella kuroshimae. She’s created and sold over 100 of the peculiar sea creatures that are lovingly known for resembling cartoon sheep. Borevich tells us, “There’s something particularly satisfying about the process: she combines both dry felting with a needle and wet felting, where wool, water, and soap create a felt sheet that becomes the delicate little ‘petals’ she’s made of.”

Since Borevich began creating felted sea slugs, she has learned several fascinating facts about each species. “I’m endlessly charmed by the contrast between how adorably cute they look and how ruthless they actually are,” she says. “Cannibalism is quite common among them.” She adds, “Some species have almost magical abilities: certain nudibranchs, like Elysia chlorotica, can incorporate algae into their bodies and photosynthesize like plants. Others, like Glaucus atlanticus, can eat venomous jellyfish and repurpose their stinging cells for their own defense.”

If you’ve fallen in love with these furry sea slugs and want your own, you’ll need to be patient. Borevich is currently nine months pregnant and is taking a break from felting to focus on motherhood. In the meantime, the artist still plans to give away one “nudi” each month to her Patreon supporters. And you can also order a beautiful art print of 28 hand-felted nudibranchs, allowing you to frame a photographed collection of Borevich’s quirky wool specimens in your home.

Check out some of the artist’s brilliant nudibranch sculptures below and find more by following Arina Borevich on Instagram.

Inspired by the many shapes, patterns, and colors of nudibranchs (aka sea slugs), wool artist Arina Borevich creates incredibly cute hand-felted replicas that fit in the palm of your hand.

Borevich has hand-felted over 40 different kinds of nudibranch, and her dream is to eventually create sculptures of all 3,000 sea slug species.

Each piece brilliantly captures the charm of these weird and wonderful creatures.

Arina Borevich / Wool Creature Lab: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Arina Borevich / Wool Creature Lab.

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