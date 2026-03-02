Ceramic Artist Pays Tribute to Black Culture Through Hair–Inspired Vases

View this post on Instagram A post shared by danielle williams (@strongrootspottery)

Clay is an incredibly versatile material, capable of becoming everything from everyday tableware to sculptural works of art. Dallas-based potter and self-described “clay stylist” Danielle Williams of Strong Roots Pottery is pushing the medium in bold and meaningful ways. Through her ceramics, she honors “the duality of beauty and power within Black hair,” creating striking vases inspired by Bantu knots, the traditional African hairstyle formed by twisting sections of hair into spiral knots.

“As a Black woman, I take pride in the strong, curly roots growing out of my head. However, that wasn’t always the case,” reveals Williams. “I used to struggle with accepting my natural hair and physical appearance ever since I was a little girl. Strong Roots Pottery is a celebration of your authentic self, and I hope that anyone who comes across [my work] will receive that message.”

Williams begins each piece by throwing the central vase form on the wheel. From there, she hand-carves detailed textures and attaches individually coiled knots, carefully sculpting each hairstyle in clay. Once glazed and fired, the striking vessels mimic the texture of real hair, becoming powerful tributes to Black identity, heritage, and culture.

Originating with the Zulu people of Southern Africa, Bantu knots are traditionally worn as a protective style, helping to shield hair ends, reduce breakage, and encourage growth. They’re practical, but they’re also undeniably beautiful. Alongside the sculptural twists, the look is defined by the precise, parted sections that form a grid across the scalp.

Williams thoughtfully recreates this detail in clay, leaving the parted sections unglazed so the natural surface peeks through, subtly suggesting skin beneath the knots. In one recent piece, she even adorned the Bantu knots with delicate jewelry, adding an extra layer of celebratory sparkle.

Williams’ remarkable creations recently earned her the title of “Best Ceramic Art 2025” from D Magazine. Her work is a powerful reminder that when you create from a place of authenticity, the results resonate far beyond your studio or sketchbook. The ceramicist says, “Regardless of the color of your skin or the roots that grow out of your head, you are worthy of expressing yourself through whatever art or passion you see fit.”

The talented ceramicist details her meticulous process on social media.

@strongrootspottery OILED episode 1 | A Bantu Baddie vase with diamond parts and jewelry? Yes, please. I’ve been dreaming of this series for a minute now, hope y’all enjoy! Hair inspo : @melissa_nerovique ✨ ♬ original sound – strongrootspottery

@strongrootspottery OILED episode 6 | It’s been a journey, but our girl is finally finished Now, what shall we name her? LMK below! Hair inspo : @melissa_nerovique ✨ ♬ original sound – strongrootspottery

Danielle Williams / Strong Roots Pottery: Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook

