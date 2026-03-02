Home / Crafts

Ceramic Artist Pays Tribute to Black Culture Through Hair–Inspired Vases

By Emma Taggart on March 2, 2026

Clay is an incredibly versatile material, capable of becoming everything from everyday tableware to sculptural works of art. Dallas-based potter and self-described “clay stylist” Danielle Williams of Strong Roots Pottery is pushing the medium in bold and meaningful ways. Through her ceramics, she honors “the duality of beauty and power within Black hair,” creating striking vases inspired by Bantu knots, the traditional African hairstyle formed by twisting sections of hair into spiral knots.

“As a Black woman, I take pride in the strong, curly roots growing out of my head. However, that wasn’t always the case,” reveals Williams. “I used to struggle with accepting my natural hair and physical appearance ever since I was a little girl. Strong Roots Pottery is a celebration of your authentic self, and I hope that anyone who comes across [my work] will receive that message.”

Williams begins each piece by throwing the central vase form on the wheel. From there, she hand-carves detailed textures and attaches individually coiled knots, carefully sculpting each hairstyle in clay. Once glazed and fired, the striking vessels mimic the texture of real hair, becoming powerful tributes to Black identity, heritage, and culture.

Originating with the Zulu people of Southern Africa, Bantu knots are traditionally worn as a protective style, helping to shield hair ends, reduce breakage, and encourage growth. They’re practical, but they’re also undeniably beautiful. Alongside the sculptural twists, the look is defined by the precise, parted sections that form a grid across the scalp.

Williams thoughtfully recreates this detail in clay, leaving the parted sections unglazed so the natural surface peeks through, subtly suggesting skin beneath the knots. In one recent piece, she even adorned the Bantu knots with delicate jewelry, adding an extra layer of celebratory sparkle.

Williams’ remarkable creations recently earned her the title of “Best Ceramic Art 2025” from D Magazine. Her work is a powerful reminder that when you create from a place of authenticity, the results resonate far beyond your studio or sketchbook. The ceramicist says, “Regardless of the color of your skin or the roots that grow out of your head, you are worthy of expressing yourself through whatever art or passion you see fit.”

Danielle Williams of Strong Roots Pottery honors “the duality of beauty and power within Black hair,” creating striking vases inspired by Bantu knots.

The striking vessels mimic the texture of real hair, becoming powerful tributes to Black identity, heritage, and culture.

The talented ceramicist details her meticulous process on social media.

@strongrootspotteryOILED episode 1 | A Bantu Baddie vase with diamond parts and jewelry? Yes, please. I’ve been dreaming of this series for a minute now, hope y’all enjoy! Hair inspo : @melissa_nerovique ✨♬ original sound – strongrootspottery

@strongrootspotteryOILED episode 3 | Our girl is all assembled and she did not come to play Hair inspo : @melissa_nerovique ✨♬ original sound – strongrootspottery

@strongrootspotteryOILED episode 6 | It’s been a journey, but our girl is finally finished Now, what shall we name her? LMK below! Hair inspo : @melissa_nerovique ✨♬ original sound – strongrootspottery

@strongrootspottery Making these bantu knot vases have awaken something in me Can’t wait to keep creating these & explore other hair styles in the new year . . . #pottery #ceramics #potteryvideos #bantuknots #handmade #planter #hairart #bantubaddie #vase ♬ chest pain by malcolm todd – Sir Malcolm Tott | Fan Account

Danielle Williams / Strong Roots Pottery: Website | Instagram | TikTok | YouTube | Facebook

Related Articles:

Best of 2025: Ceramic Artists Who Are Shaping the Future of Clay

Illustrator Tries to Make Pottery, Fails, and Turns It into a Totally Relatable Comic

This Non-Profit Ceramics Studio Is Empowering Previously Incarcerated Individuals [Interview]

Wabi-Sabi: The Japanese Art of Finding Beauty in Imperfect Ceramics

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

How To Turn Fresh Flowers Into Timeless Works of Botanical Art
Anti-ICE Activists Are Crafting Red Hats Inspired by WWII Protests
New Exhibition Contends With Black Heritage Through Layered, Evocative Textile Art
Intricate and Alluring “Thread Paintings” Use a Sewing Machine Like a Paint Brush
These Rescue Elephants Wear Hand-Knitted Sweaters to Keep Warm in the Winter
Artisan Rug Company Reimagines Wimbledon Tennis Courts With 93 Hand-Knotted Rugs

More on My Modern Met

Best of 2025: Fiber Artists Leading the Resurgence of Textile Art
Best of 2025: Ceramic Artists Who Are Shaping the Future of Clay
15+ Tips and Tricks That Will Help You Creatively Organize Your Craft Supplies
10 Cute and Spooky DIY Halloween Treats That Are Easy To Make and Share
Native American Artist Adorns Labubus in Traditional Chilkat Woven Designs
Monumental Yarn Portraits Are This Artist’s Way of Celebrating Her BIPOC Community

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.