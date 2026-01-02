Home / Crafts

Intricate and Alluring “Thread Paintings” Use a Sewing Machine Like a Paint Brush

By Sara Barnes on January 2, 2026
Thread Painting by Chris Roberts-Antieau

“Intrepidus”

Painting is often thought of as being done with pigment, like acrylics and oils. But that’s not the case for Chris Roberts-Antieau. As a pioneer of machine embroidery and its possibilities, she refers to her primary body of work as “thread paintings,” using thread and fabric appliqué to create her complex compositions. They range in subject matter, from unbelievable true stories to her personal reflections on nature, reality, truth, and perception. Each is united by her unique blend of stylized forms and thread as a way to infuse dimensionality into otherwise two-dimensional artwork.

When viewing Roberts-Antieau’s tapestries from afar, it’s hard to believe that they are, in fact, works of fiber art. The detail that she achieves with a household Bernina sewing machine is awe-inspiring. The intricacies of her work are created using countless stitches on the machine, varied in such a way as to produce texture and pattern.

In Intrepidus, for instance, the figure’s skin looks three-dimensional thanks, in part, to the use of tiny uniform stitches that give shape and form to cut fabric. The tiger’s fur is handled similarly, but with even more complexity. Each stitch acts like a brushstroke, and Roberts-Antieau has layered colors and thread direction to give the feeling of the creature’s majestic fur patterns.

Roberts-Antieau has had a long career, and her work resides in public collections throughout the United States and with A-list private collectors, including Oprah, Mindy Kaling, and John Malkovich. Before she began her career as an artist, however, her sense of creativity and wonder was cultivated by a vibrant family life. Roberts-Antieau, admittedly, did not do well in school. She failed the ninth grade and was not recommended for college. “But,” she writes, “I had parents who were big expansive thinkers. We had debates every night at the dinner table. We were taught to think analytically. Both of them had a tremendous sense of humor.”

“I remember more than once, my mother having to pull the car over because she cracked herself up so much,” Roberts-Antieau continues. “They also had the habit of creative spontaneous joy. It was normal for my father to come home from work, pile us all in the back of the station wagon, and take off with no destination in sight.” This undoubtedly informed her artistic development as she sought to forge paths of her own.

Follow along with the artist—including her adorable bulldog, Kevin—on Chris Roberts-Antieau’s Instagram.

Fiber artist Chris Roberts-Antieau creates thread paintings using fabric appliqué and her sewing machine to create complex tapestries.

Thread Painting by Chris Roberts-Antieau

“Arranging Stardust”

Roberts-Antieau has galleries in New Orleans, Santa Fe, and Carmel-by-the-Sea, where her employees regularly share their favorite pieces and why.

Chris Roberts-Antineau: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Noah Antieau.

Related Articles:

Best of 2025: Fiber Artists Leading the Resurgence of Textile Art

Textile Art: How an Ancient Practice Continues To Reinvent Itself

Gorgeous Black Rhino Recreated with Intricate Fabric Collage

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled "Embroidered Life" that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

These Rescue Elephants Wear Hand-Knitted Sweaters to Keep Warm in the Winter
Artisan Rug Company Reimagines Wimbledon Tennis Courts With 93 Hand-Knotted Rugs
Best of 2025: Fiber Artists Leading the Resurgence of Textile Art
Best of 2025: Ceramic Artists Who Are Shaping the Future of Clay
15+ Tips and Tricks That Will Help You Creatively Organize Your Craft Supplies
10 Cute and Spooky DIY Halloween Treats That Are Easy To Make and Share

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Native American Artist Adorns Labubus in Traditional Chilkat Woven Designs
Monumental Yarn Portraits Are This Artist’s Way of Celebrating Her BIPOC Community
What Is Batik? Learn How Wax Resist Can Give Way To Beautiful Surface Design
Spring Into Creativity: Embrace the Upcoming Season With Inspiring Online Art Courses
What Is a Junk Journal? Learn How To Get Creative With Everyday “Junk”
Learn 3 Essential Crochet Tips In This Class for Beginners

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.