Artist “Prints” Amazing Landscapes and Portraits Using Only the Characters on a Typewriter

UK-based artist and architecture student James Cook gives the phrase “a picture is worth a thousand words” new meaning with his incredible typewriter art. He “prints” detailed landscapes and cityscapes by using combinations of characters on the keyboard.

Over the past couple of months, Cook has been using his collection of vintage typewriters to make illustrations—or “typictions,” as the artist fondly calls them—for a new show at the Wonky Wheel Gallery in Finchingfield, England. It features numerous hand-typed works that depict architectural and historical landmarks of the Essex countryside—including Horham Hall, The Moot Hall, and Finchingfield Green. Cook was inspired to capture the beauty of his local settings after spending months in Essex county during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For many of the pieces, he brought his typewriter on location to make art en plein air. Depending on the complexity of the subject, the pieces can take between 15–30 hours to complete. “Whilst most of my work is straightforward by its frame of reference, the use of perspective and concept of concealing information plays an important role in how the drawings are observed by the viewer,” he explains. “Some of my more recent works feature hidden written messages which only become visible from up-close and thereby add another dimension to the drawings.”

Cook's summer exhibition is on view at the Wonky Wheel Gallery until July 31, 2021. You can purchase limited edition prints and original artwork via his online shop, and keep up to date with his latest projects by following the artist on Instagram.

UK-based artist James Cook creates incredibly detailed artwork using only a typewriter.

Each illustration is made up of thousands of individual characters.

Some of his art is on view throughout the month of July at the Wonky Wheel Gallery in Finchingfield, Essex, England.

Watch these timelapse videos to see Cook's creative process:

