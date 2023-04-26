Home / Painting / Acrylic Painting

Captivating Abstract Paintings Capture Nature’s Beautiful Fleeting Moments

By Sara Barnes on April 26, 2023
Dappled Light Paintings by Megan Elizabeth

Artist Megan Elizabeth is captivated by nature’s fleeting moments. Dappled light is a creative focus for her, and her paintings capture glittering illumination, reflections, and shadows created by petals and leaves. The resulting works are abstract in color and arrangement, but there is a familiarity to them. If you’ve ever walked through a forest or next to a pond, you’ve likely witnessed dappled light in action.

Color is paramount in Megan’s paintings. Layering bright hues and textures, she expresses her awe of nature on canvas. “My creative process is fluid and organic, much like the content I explore,” she writes in an artist statement. “The acrylic paint is applied directly to the canvas, without any underpainting or sketch below, and blended into many layers by adding white to create tonal variations of color. These layers create the effect of movement, light, and texture. Like the sounds of nature, the stroke of the brush on the canvas is soothing to me.”

If you’d like to learn how to paint like Megan, you’re in luck. She has a course on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. There, you can experience her process firsthand. The class is titled Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics, and the paint-along session will help you find inspiration in both nature and light and turn them into art. She’ll cover an introduction to color mixing, building texture, creating dimension within your composition, and more. When complete, you'll have your own beautiful acrylic painting.

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy today, and scroll down to see more of Megan’s exquisite works.

Get a peek into the class below:

Megan Elizabeth: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Megan Elizabeth.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
