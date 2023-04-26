Captivating Abstract Paintings Capture Nature’s Beautiful Fleeting Moments

Artist Megan Elizabeth is captivated by nature’s fleeting moments. Dappled light is a creative focus for her, and her paintings capture glittering illumination, reflections, and shadows created by petals and leaves. The resulting works are abstract in color and arrangement, but there is a familiarity to them. If you’ve ever walked through a forest or next to a pond, you’ve likely witnessed dappled light in action.

Color is paramount in Megan’s paintings. Layering bright hues and textures, she expresses her awe of nature on canvas. “My creative process is fluid and organic, much like the content I explore,” she writes in an artist statement. “The acrylic paint is applied directly to the canvas, without any underpainting or sketch below, and blended into many layers by adding white to create tonal variations of color. These layers create the effect of movement, light, and texture. Like the sounds of nature, the stroke of the brush on the canvas is soothing to me.”

If you’d like to learn how to paint like Megan, you’re in luck. She has a course on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. There, you can experience her process firsthand. The class is titled Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics, and the paint-along session will help you find inspiration in both nature and light and turn them into art. She’ll cover an introduction to color mixing, building texture, creating dimension within your composition, and more. When complete, you'll have your own beautiful acrylic painting.

Enroll in Dappled Light: Learn Abstract Painting with Acrylics on My Modern Met Academy today, and scroll down to see more of Megan’s exquisite works.

