Artist’s Masterful Use of White Paint Brilliantly Captures Animals Emerging From Shadows in Low Light

The intricacies of an animal's face, body, and coat make it the perfect challenge for hyperrealistic artists. A creature like a bull, which can be completely covered in black fur, can be uniquely complicated. Luckily, painter Lucy Joyce, who was commissioned by Lamborghini Pangbourne to create a painting of one of these creatures in honor of their 60th anniversary, was up for the challenge. The result is El Toro (“The Bull”), a masterfully detailed study of a bull that manages to stand out in front of a black background.

“Ferruccio Lamborghini, born under Taurus, became fascinated with Spanish bulls after visiting a ranch in Seville,” the artist explains. “This passion led him to incorporate the bull into the company logo, symbolizing power and elegance, which I aim to capture in my painting.” To bring this painting to life, Joyce used a reference image by Spanish photographer Alberto Clemares.

Working with acrylic paint, Joyce dutifully rendered a charging bull. The creature seems to lift some dust as it runs, adding movement to the almost monochromatic scene. The bull's long horns take center stage, becoming the point of highest contrast in the entire composition. And yet, arguably, the most striking feature of the painting lies in the snout and the eye of the bull, to which Joyce added a lifelike glimmer. By working with delicate strokes, the artist captures the soft and wavy nature of the animal's fur.

This wasn't Joyce's first attempt at painting a black animal over a black background though. A few months earlier, she had completed a black jaguar, which she titled Shadow. “I wanted to paint a black Jaguar on the prowl in the darkness with minimal lighting to highlight her features,” she shares. “A real challenge working to paint black fur on black but even more of a challenge was filming and photographing it!” After seeing and photographing both pieces side by side, she chose to call these “dark and dramatic paintings” the Midnight series.

While Joyce has mastered working with a limited palette to achieve a hyperrealistic look, she also thrives when working in full color. Whether she is rendering a ferocious tiger or a wise owl, her creations are so detailed that they look as thought they may leap or take flight out of the canvas at any second. To stay up to date with the Joyce's creations, you can follow the artist on Instagram.

