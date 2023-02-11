Home / Entertainment

Brendan Fraser Surprises Fans and Gets Warm Reception at a Screening of ‘The Mummy’

By Regina Sienra on February 11, 2023

Actor Brendan Fraser is going through a career renaissance, or as his fans call it, a Brenaissance. After a long hiatus, his casting as the main character of the film The Whale propelled him back to the silver screen. He was welcomed by long-time fans and also earned the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor as well as an Oscar nomination. However, Fraser has not forgotten where it all began for him and the roles that made him beloved by the audiences. They include Rick O'Connell, the adventurer and archeologist protagonist of The Mummy franchise, which is arguably his most famous character. On January 21, 2023, Fraser showed up unannounced to a screening of The Mummy (1999) in 35mm in London's Prince Charles Cinema where he was greeted with thunderous applause.

To make the event extra special, Fraser showed up in full Rick O'Connell cosplay: a brown leather jacket and khaki pants. “I am proud to stand before you tonight,” he told the fans. “This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here.”

The first Mummy movie follows a group of explorers as they go on a treasure-seeking adventure and deal with having awakened the reincarnation of a vengeful Egyptian priest. Fraser also starred in the franchise's other two movies: The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).

The actor told some stories about the first film's production, like how the cast wasn't certain about the movie's tone until well into the process. “We had no idea what kind of movie we were making when we shot this,” he said. “We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or an action or a horror picture or a romance… all the above. We had no idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that.”

Fraser is up for the Best Actor award at the 95th Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 12, 2023. After a fantastic awards season, he may once again get up on stage—this time, to accept the biggest accolade of his career.

Brendan Fraser showed up unannounced to a screening of The Mummy in London, and he was greeted with a standing ovation.

The Prince Charles Cinema: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Upworthy]

Related Articles:

Composer John Williams Becomes the Oldest Academy Award Nominee at 90

Jamie Lee Curtis’ Support of Michelle Yeoh Is an Inspiration for Female Friendships Everywhere

AI Portraits Reveal How Young Celebrities Might Look as They Get Older

Graphic Designer Artfully Photoshops 30 Celebrities With Their Younger Selves

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Cosplayer Hits the Gym To Become Strong Like the Mortal Kombat Character She Portrays
Angela Bassett Makes History by Earning Marvel’s Very First Oscar Nomination for Acting
Actress Viola Davis Achieves Coveted EGOT Status After Grammy Win
Composer John Williams Becomes the Oldest Academy Award Nominee at 90
Frankie Muniz Becomes a Full-Time Race Car Driver
Actor Ke Huy Quan’s Oscar Nomination Is Heartwarming Proof That It’s Never Too Late

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Chrissy Teigen Shares Sweet First Photos of Newborn Baby Daughter Esti Maxine
Zoe Saldaña Is First Actor to Ever Star in 4 Movies That Cross $2 Billion Mark at Box Office
Watch Kylie Jenner’s Reaction to Model Wearing Same “Lion Head Dress” During Fashion Show
Austin Butler Remembers Lisa Marie Presley After Oscar Nomination
Brendan Fraser Opens Up About His Oscar Nomination and Reveals It Has “Changed His Life”
Michelle Yeoh Makes History and Becomes First Asian Oscar Nominee for Best Actress

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.