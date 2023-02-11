Brendan Fraser Surprises Fans and Gets Warm Reception at a Screening of ‘The Mummy’

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por The Prince Charles Cinema (@princecharlescinema)

Actor Brendan Fraser is going through a career renaissance, or as his fans call it, a Brenaissance. After a long hiatus, his casting as the main character of the film The Whale propelled him back to the silver screen. He was welcomed by long-time fans and also earned the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Actor as well as an Oscar nomination. However, Fraser has not forgotten where it all began for him and the roles that made him beloved by the audiences. They include Rick O'Connell, the adventurer and archeologist protagonist of The Mummy franchise, which is arguably his most famous character. On January 21, 2023, Fraser showed up unannounced to a screening of The Mummy (1999) in 35mm in London's Prince Charles Cinema where he was greeted with thunderous applause.

To make the event extra special, Fraser showed up in full Rick O'Connell cosplay: a brown leather jacket and khaki pants. “I am proud to stand before you tonight,” he told the fans. “This is a film that was made in Britain. You should know that! Even the second one, too. Be proud. Thank you for being here.”

The first Mummy movie follows a group of explorers as they go on a treasure-seeking adventure and deal with having awakened the reincarnation of a vengeful Egyptian priest. Fraser also starred in the franchise's other two movies: The Mummy Returns (2001) and The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008).

The actor told some stories about the first film's production, like how the cast wasn't certain about the movie's tone until well into the process. “We had no idea what kind of movie we were making when we shot this,” he said. “We didn’t know if it was a drama or a comedy or an action or a horror picture or a romance… all the above. We had no idea until it tested in front of British audiences. Thank you for that.”

Fraser is up for the Best Actor award at the 95th Oscars ceremony, which will take place on March 12, 2023. After a fantastic awards season, he may once again get up on stage—this time, to accept the biggest accolade of his career.

The Prince Charles Cinema: Website | Instagram

h/t: [Upworthy]

