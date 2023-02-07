Home / Entertainment

Angela Bassett Makes History by Earning Marvel’s Very First Oscar Nomination for Acting

By Regina Sienra on February 7, 2023
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has undoubtedly left its mark in the history of film, reaching far and wide across countries, cultures, ages, and more. Even though it may face pushback from critics for one thing or another, its impact on cinema is undeniable. In fact, the creativity of its world-building has even been recognized with over 20 Academy Award nominations, most of them in technical categories, like visual effects. In 2019, Black Panther made history by earning three Oscars and a nomination for Best Picture. Now, it's sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has lived up to the original movie, earning five nominations, including Marvel's first nomination in an acting category. Angela Bassett's extraordinary work as Queen Ramonda—the powerful head of state that is mourning the death of her son, T'Challa—has gotten her a nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

While the Black Panther franchise may have been the introduction of younger generations to Bassett's acting work, she has had a storied career. This is her second Academy Award nomination. Her first—as well as her career breakthrough–came in 1993 after she portrayed iconic singer Tina Turner in the biopic What's Love Got to Do with It (1993). She has also starred on the small screen as Dr. Cate Banfield on E.R., Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash on 9-1-1, and a variety of main roles in several seasons of the anthology series American Horror Story.

“What has drawn me to each of the women I’ve portrayed throughout my career is their strength, compassion, resilience, and power,” she wrote on Instagram the morning the Oscar nominations were announced. “Wakanda Forever’s Queen Ramonda is a character that touched my spirit because she is a mother and a leader who must care for her grieving nation as much as she cares for her family in mourning. Ramonda is a love letter that reflects and acknowledges what we women do everyday. There was so much to unpack as an actress because it’s brilliant storytelling, alongside a wealth of talent in front of and behind the camera. I’m thankful to the Academy for including me amongst a wonderful group of actresses.”

Bassett has already won the Golden Globe award for this performance, and is up for other major accolades, like a BAFTA and a Screen Actors Guild award. If Bassett wins the Academy Award, not only will it be her first Oscar, and the first Oscar win in the acting categories for Marvel, but she would also become only the ninth Black actress to win in the Best Supporting Actress category—Halle Berry remains the first, and so far only, Black winner of the Best Actress award.

The 95th Academy Awards ceremony will take place on March 12, 2023.

