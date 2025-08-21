Home / Architecture

Pharrell Williams x NIGO Announce ‘Japa Valley’ With Giant KAWS Sculpture at the Center

By Eva Baron on August 21, 2025

Exterior daytime render of Japa Valley Tokyo

California’s Napa Valley is home to hundreds of sprawling, hillside vineyards, many renowned for their world-class wines. Across the Pacific, Japan is taking note—but not without incorporating a twist. In 2027, Japa Valley will launch in Tokyo, serving as the latest joint venture between Pharrell Williams and NIGO in partnership with Not A Hotel.

As its name suggests, Japa Valley takes inspiration from its Californian counterpart, emphasizing hospitality alongside a range of artistic experiences. The 1-hectare campus will unsurprisingly swap Californian wine for Japanese craft sake brews, but it will also be informed by a rotating cast of fashion, food, and design pop-ups, offering visitors a distinct glimpse into contemporary Japanese culture. Recent concept renderings showcase an urban oasis organized into a fluid, maze-like layout, peppered with elegant, timber-clad pavilions crowned by plants, trees, and other greenery. The complex’s interiors are equally lush, boasting arched, floor-to-ceiling windows through which sunlight can seamlessly filter.

At Japa Valley’s heart will be a monumental sculpture by KAWS, depicting his iconic Companion character in a reclining pose. The piece anchors not only the entire site, but its overall atmosphere. Just as KAWS’ skeletal figure has kicked back to relax in a plush meadow, visitors are meant to rest as well, savoring the meditative yet bustling environment around them. This sculpture marks the second time that Not A Hotel has tapped KAWS for a project; last year, the New York-based artist curated artworks for the NIGO House in Chiba.

Even with its star-studded cast of collaborators, Japa Valley is explicitly designed to be ephemeral. The project will be nestled in Yurakucho Park, which Mitsubishi Estate is currently developing in front of Yurakucho Station as a temporary space before it commences construction on a new major building complex in the area. Japa Valley’s emphasis on seasonal programming only enhances that impermanence, challenging visitors to engage with pop-ups in more unconventional and unexpected ways.

Beyond this, the project is undeniably a labor of love. For two decades, Williams and NIGO have joined forces for a variety of creative and professional pursuits, with Japa Valley being the “culmination” of that partnership.

Japa Valley translates a “shared vision for cultural fusion into a physical space,” the project’s website reads. “[It] proposes a new way to weave art into the fabric of daily life. It reimagines the tourism model through the lens of craftsmanship.”

To stay updated about the project, visit Japa Valley’s website.

Slated to open in Tokyo in 2027, Japa Valley will host a rotating cast of fashion, art, and food pop-ups, with a special emphasis on sake.

Exterior evening render of Japa Valley Tokyo

It is the latest joint venture between Pharrell Williams and NIGO in partnership with Not A Hotel.

Interior render of Japa Valley Tokyo

At the center of Japa Valley will be a monumental sculpture by KAWS, depicting his iconic Companion character in a reclining pose.

Promotional asset for Japa Valley Tokyo

Japa Valley: Website | Instagram

All images via Not A Hotel.

Sources: NIGO, Pharrell Williams and NOT A HOTEL Team Up for JAPA VALLEY TOKYO; Pharrell Williams and Nigo to open massive lifestyle hub in Tokyo inspired by Napa Valley; pharrell williams & NIGO partner with NOT A HOTEL on ‘japa valley tokyo', launching in 2027

Related Articles:

LEGO Opens Immersive ‘Superpowers Studios’ in Paris Allowing Visitors To Touch and Play with Art

Elegant Pop-Up Installation Merges Flowers and Industrial Aesthetics

This Colorful Multi-Sensory Installation Invites You To Imagine a Better Future

Eva Baron

Eva Baron is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Eva graduated with a degree in Art History and English from Swarthmore College, and has previously worked in book publishing and at galleries. She has since transitioned to a career as a full-time writer. Beyond writing, Eva enjoys doing the daily crossword, going on marathon walks across New York, and sculpting.
Read all posts from Eva Baron
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bamboo Cabin Shaped Like a Rice Dumpling Celebrates Taiwan’s Culinary Heritage
Zaha Hadid Architects Designs Cultural Center With Roof That Rises and Falls Like a River
Sculptural Tree Is a Vertical Park With 56 Elevated “Petal” Terraces
MAD Architects Design Light and Bright “Garden Airport” Terminal Inspired by Nature
Take a Look Inside a Rare Buddhist Temple in Malaysia With One of the World’s Tallest Pagodas
Shanghai’s Dynamic Grand Opera House Resembles an Unfolding Fan

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Notre-Dame Is Getting a Digital Twin That Is Accurate Down to the Inch
Stunning Tuscan Vineyard Marries Modern Design With Traditional Winemaking
Man Spends 21 Years Hand-Carving Miniature Model of NYC With Nearly 1 Million Buildings
3D-Printed Recycled Plastic Swirls Around the Interior of an Experimental Gelateria
This Stunning Winery Discreetly Snakes Through a Sprawling Vineyard in Greece
Italian Sound Festival Fuses History With Electronic Music To Recreate an Electrifying Arch on Stage

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.