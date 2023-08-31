Home / Art / Installation

150-Foot Sculpture of a Pink Rabbit Lies Down in Front of Indonesia’s Prambanan Temple

By Jessica Stewart on August 31, 2023
KAW Holiday at Prambanan Temple in Indonesia

Photo: RK

American artist KAWS has installed one of his iconic characters in yet another scenic setting as part of the KAWS:HOLIDAY journey. Large-scale sculptures of his characters have already traveled to cities like Hong Kong, Melbourne, Singapore, and Bristol. But now, KAWS has conquered a UNESCO World Heritage Site with his installation at Indonesia's Prambanan Temple.

This 9th-century Hindu temple is located just outside of Yogyakarta and provides a scenic setting for ACCOMPLICE, which KAWS first debuted as a vinyl figure in 2002. The 150-foot pink rabbit lies stretched out in the grass before the temple known for its intricate carvings. It's the Brooklyn-based artist's largest sculpture to date and was organized by longtime collaborator AllRightsReserved.

“I am honored to have my sculpture on display in Indonesia, where it can be enjoyed by the public and become a part of the vibrant cultural landscape of the country,” shared the artist. “Art has the power to bring people together and inspire meaningful connections, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to that through my work.”

ACCOMPLICE was in place from August 19 until August 31, drawing a new demographic to the historic site.

Indonesia's Prambanan Temple is the location for the latest stop in the KAWS:HOLIDAY tour.

KAW Holiday at Prambanan Temple in Indonesia

Photo: RK

For the occasion, KAWS created a 150-foot version of his ACCOMPLICE character.

KAW Holiday at Prambanan Temple in Indonesia

Photo: s.yin.h

KAW Holiday at Prambanan Temple in Indonesia

Photo: s.yin.h

This is his largest sculpture ever.

KAW Holiday at Prambanan Temple in Indonesia

Photo: RK

KAW Holiday at Prambanan Temple in Indonesia

Photo: s.yin.h

The world remained in place at the UNESCO World Heritage Site for nearly two weeks.

KAW Holiday at Prambanan Temple in Indonesia

Photo: RK

KAW Holiday at Prambanan Temple in Indonesia

Photo: RK

KAWS: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by AllRightsReserved.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
