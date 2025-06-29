This Colorful Multi-Sensory Installation Invites You To Imagine a Better Future

London-based artist Pierre-Christophe Gam is the founder of Toguna World, a digital lab and creative think tank where art and technology converge to imagine new futures. Drawing on his rich cultural heritage that spans Cameroon, Chad, Egypt, and Congo, he reinterprets communal memory through immersive, interactive experiences. His latest work, The Sanctuary of Dreams, curated by Onassis Stegi and installed in Pedion tou Areos park in Athens, is a multi-sensory experience that invites visitors to explore new ways of living, connecting, and imagining the world around us.

Set within a bright yellow, modern temple inspired by nomadic desert tents, visitors are invited to explore the colorful space and reflect on five questions: how we will eat, play, dream, pray, and love in an ideal future. A 44-minute art film unfolds across three screens, featuring experimental animation, atmospheric soundscapes, and mixed-media collage. After the screening, visitors are guided by an avatar of Gam to voice their visions for the future. These responses are archived as part of The Global Mapping of Dreams, a continent-wide research initiative spanning Africa and the diaspora.

Gam describes The Sanctuary of Dreams as “a monument to imagination.” On Instagram, he writes, “the work engages ancestral technologies and ritual spatial design to explore how we might reclaim time, space, and imagination in an age of acceleration and collapse.”

The Sanctuary of Dreams is free to experience at Pedion tou Areos, Athens until July 15. Find out more on the Onassis website.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Pierre-Christophe Gam / Toguna World.

