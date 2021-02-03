Sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor on His Underwater Sculptures and Environmental Art [Podcast]

This week on the Top Artist Podcast, we talk with sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor about his incredible work and the impact his pieces have on their local environment and the world. Trained at the London Institute of Art, deCaires Taylor uses his sculptures to rebuild natural habitats and mitigate damage caused by tourism to at-risk underwater areas. His large body of work spans from additions to the Great Barrier Reef to entire underwater museums carefully considered to benefit the local ecology.

We hear deCaires Taylor’s thoughts on an artist’s role in engaging in difficult conversations surrounding our future and the health of our planet. “I think artists have a moral obligation,” he explains to us. “We're really important for helping to shape people's feelings and emotions and inspire people and warn people about what's happening. And I think scientists are very good at producing the data that supports it. But I think what's really important is to be able to emotionally connect to people to help inspire social change. And I think that's where we come in.”

We also learn about the research and planning that goes into making a successful piece. DeCaires Taylor tells us about the collaborative process between scientists and other experts which helped him build up a knowledge of materials and conservation that defines his work. This episode is a great listen for environmentalists, activists, and artists seeking to understand how their work can have a larger impact.

You can listen below or via Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or wherever else you listen to your favorite podcasts. And, if you like what you hear, please leave us a review.

Listen to our chat with sculptor Jason deCaires Taylor about his underwater sculptures and the environmental impact of his art.

Jason deCaires Taylor: Website | Instagram | Facebook

