Minnesota Morning News Anchor Jason Hackett Comes Out as Gay to His Viewers on Live TV

For many people in the LGBTQ+ community, coming out is hardly ever an easy experience, but it's always an important one. It can be especially daunting if you're coming out to loved ones or, like TV anchor Jason Hackett, your entire audience. The newscaster recently pushed through, delivering not only an empowering truth about himself on live TV, but also sending a message to those who could need a little comfort and inspiration.

Hackett began working at Minnesota's KARE 11’s Sunrise show in January 2023. And while some people knew about his sexuality, most outside his closest circle didn't. “I lived in this glass closet where my friends and coworkers knew I was gay, but never my audience,” Hackett, a 13-year broadcast veteran, told Today. “I kept it to myself.”

One morning in May, Hackett decided to open up to his viewers, supported by his co-hosts and peers. “Coming out to people is never easy for me,” Hackett addressed the audience. “I’m so nervous right now. I’m not going to lie. This is no doubt the most people I’ve ever come out to at once. But what me … and everyone here on ‘Sunrise’ strive for, is authenticity. And I can’t preach that without being my authentic self.”

He continued, “For anyone that is watching this now, who is struggling to find acceptance, or struggling with their family or friends, take it from me, a gay Black son of immigrants, the road may not be easy, I won’t lie to you and say that it is—but don’t worry, keep going. You’re going to make it.”

Hackett, who is of Jamaican descent and whose parents haven't fully accepted his sexuality yet, has said that those struggling or with similar stories can reach out to him for support. “I know what it feels like to think, ‘I’m never going to find acceptance. I have to change who I am or I’m going to have to hide forever,’” Hackett says. “Know that there is light at the end of the tunnel. Live freely and love openly and be proud of who you are. It really does get better.”

Now, Hackett is happy that he won't have to worry about anyone watching him out and about with his partner. “A huge weight had been lifted off of my shoulders,” he admits. “I was so relieved. It feels like gay people are constantly coming out to new people—you come out to your barber, and your butcher—and it’s scary every single time. Now that I’ve come out to the entire world, I don’t have to worry anymore.”

