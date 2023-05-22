12 LGBTQ+ Makers on Etsy Crafting Creative Products During Pride Month and Beyond

June is Pride Month. Now, more than ever, it's important to keep LBGTQIA+ issues at the forefront and let your pride flag fly.

Pride is about affirming the identities and increasing the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people—those who have been marginalized and told that who they are doesn’t matter. Making art can be therapeutic as well as productive, and there are many creatives who express themselves in doing so. Some sell what they produce on Etsy.

Often, these shops fill in the gaps where products for LGBTQIA+ people are lacking. Little Pickle Memories, for instance, was born after moms Emma and Nat struggled to find a baby book that accurately represented their family. What started as one book is now a range of products that feature all sorts of families, from same-sex couples to single parents.

Scroll down to support LGBTQIA+ makers producing creative products to celebrate during Pride and beyond.

Here are Etsy shops that help support LGBTQ+ makers.

Based out of Philadelphia, Queerly Designs produces t-shirts and sweatshirts for all aspects of the rainbow. From feminist hoodies to trans pride t-shirts, there's always a fun, clever design to be found in this popular Etsy store.

Bianca Negron is the person behind Bianca’s Design Shop, an online purveyor of LGBTQ+ gifts. From t-shirts to patches to pins, she creates things that are meaningful and a joy to look at.

Say It Proud is dedicated to creating “positive and encouraging messages centered around LGBTQ+ major milestones and life events.” Their shop contains colorful cards and prints that commemorate gender affirmation surgery, adoption for same-sex parents, Pride, and much more.

If you’re into horror and the occult, you’ll want to check out GRRRL Spells, a queer and feminist apparel and art brand. Their stock includes pins, patches, prints, shirts, socks, and more—all with a spooky twist.

With its handmade jewelry and decor, Wild Fancy Design is the perfect place to purchase sustainable, ethically-made pieces that show off your Pride. The shop is filled with fun and funky items to up your style game.

Known for their “subversive cross stitch kits for modern makers,” Junebug and Darlin empowers everyone to get sewing. Many of their kits use words and phrases as a way to convey progressive messaging.

Little Pickle Memories started in 2016 after Emma and Nat struggled to find a baby book that reflected their two-mom family. They’ve since expanded their one book into a range of books and products for all types of families.

These soy candles are created using organic essential oils as a way to promote the healing of the mind, body, and spirit. Clean Candle Therapy began when the owner wasn't able to find candles that didn't contain toxic or synthetic substances, and has blossomed into a thriving business.

Etsy shop In Our Own Words was created after the owners couldn’t find greeting cards for LGBTQ+ family and friends that “weren’t crude, inane, sarcastic, or vulgar,” and they had amassed a collection of vintage photographs featuring proud men, women, and children. The sentiments feature these images as cards for a variety of occasions. All the cards are printed using wind power and crafted by local HIV+ men & women.

Callie Garp is the creative mind behind Fabulously Feminist, which focuses on producing art for social and eco-justice. Her illustrations, which have a retro feel, adorn apparel, totes, mug, stickers, and much more as a way to help you show love for the causes near and dear to your heart.

Sootmegs has created a selection of pins that help say things you might be tired of talking about or want to tell people without speaking them. Calling the items “functional badges,” they intend to spread awareness to make hard days easier and the invisible visible.

Based in Athens, Studio Drizou creates elegant queer home decor and gifts, including wooden pride flags that make spectacular wall art. They also have a selection of pronoun pints and queer art.

