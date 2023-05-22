Home / Design / Creative Products

12 LGBTQ+ Makers on Etsy Crafting Creative Products During Pride Month and Beyond

By Sara Barnes on May 22, 2023
LGBTQ Etsy Shops

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

 

June is Pride Month. Now, more than ever, it's important to keep LBGTQIA+ issues at the forefront and let your pride flag fly.

Pride is about affirming the identities and increasing the visibility of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people—those who have been marginalized and told that who they are doesn’t matter. Making art can be therapeutic as well as productive, and there are many creatives who express themselves in doing so. Some sell what they produce on Etsy.

Often, these shops fill in the gaps where products for LGBTQIA+ people are lacking. Little Pickle Memories, for instance, was born after moms Emma and Nat struggled to find a baby book that accurately represented their family. What started as one book is now a range of products that feature all sorts of families, from same-sex couples to single parents.

Scroll down to support LGBTQIA+ makers producing creative products to celebrate during Pride and beyond.

 

Here are Etsy shops that help support LGBTQ+ makers.

Table of Contents hide
1 Queerly Designs
2 Bianca’s Design Shop
3 Say It Proud
4 GRRRL Spells
5 Wild Fancy Design
6 Junebug and Darlin
7 Little Pickle Memories
8 Clean Candle Therapy
9 In Our Own Words
10 Fabulously Feminist
11 Sootmegs
12 Studio Drizou

Queerly Designs

Based out of Philadelphia, Queerly Designs produces t-shirts and sweatshirts for all aspects of the rainbow. From feminist hoodies to trans pride t-shirts, there's always a fun, clever design to be found in this popular Etsy store.

 

Bianca’s Design Shop

Bianca Negron is the person behind Bianca’s Design Shop, an online purveyor of LGBTQ+  gifts. From t-shirts to patches to pins, she creates things that are meaningful and a joy to look at.

 

Say It Proud

Pride Greeting Card

Photo: Say It Proud

Say It Proud is dedicated to creating “positive and encouraging messages centered around LGBTQ+ major milestones and life events.” Their shop contains colorful cards and prints that commemorate gender affirmation surgery, adoption for same-sex parents, Pride, and much more.

 

GRRRL Spells

Enamel Pin

Photo: GRRRL Spells

If you’re into horror and the occult, you’ll want to check out GRRRL Spells, a queer and feminist apparel and art brand. Their stock includes pins, patches, prints, shirts, socks, and more—all with a spooky twist.

 

Wild Fancy Design

With its handmade jewelry and decor, Wild Fancy Design is the perfect place to purchase sustainable, ethically-made pieces that show off your Pride. The shop is filled with fun and funky items to up your style game.

 

Junebug and Darlin

Known for their “subversive cross stitch kits for modern makers,” Junebug and Darlin empowers everyone to get sewing. Many of their kits use words and phrases as a way to convey progressive messaging.

 

Little Pickle Memories

Little Pickle Memories started in 2016 after Emma and Nat struggled to find a baby book that reflected their two-mom family. They’ve since expanded their one book into a range of books and products for all types of families.

 

Clean Candle Therapy

These soy candles are created using organic essential oils as a way to promote the healing of the mind, body, and spirit. Clean Candle Therapy began when the owner wasn't able to find candles that didn't contain toxic or synthetic substances, and has blossomed into a thriving business.

 

In Our Own Words

Etsy shop In Our Own Words was created after the owners couldn’t find greeting cards for LGBTQ+ family and friends that “weren’t crude, inane, sarcastic, or vulgar,” and they had amassed a collection of vintage photographs featuring proud men, women, and children.  The sentiments feature these images as cards for a variety of occasions. All the cards are printed using wind power and crafted by local HIV+ men & women.

 

Fabulously Feminist

Callie Garp is the creative mind behind Fabulously Feminist, which focuses on producing art for social and eco-justice. Her illustrations, which have a retro feel, adorn apparel, totes, mug, stickers, and much more as a way to help you show love for the causes near and dear to your heart.

 

Sootmegs

LGBTQ+ Creators Etsy

Photo: Sootmegs

Sootmegs has created a selection of pins that help say things you might be tired of talking about or want to tell people without speaking them. Calling the items “functional badges,” they intend to spread awareness to make hard days easier and the invisible visible.

 

Studio Drizou

Wooden Queer Inclusive Pride Flag

Photo: Studio Drizou

Based in Athens, Studio Drizou creates elegant queer home decor and gifts, including wooden pride flags that make spectacular wall art. They also have a selection of pronoun pints and queer art.

 

Related Articles:

52 of the Best Creative Gifts You Can Find on Etsy

16 Black-Owned Etsy Shops Selling Creative Products to Support

15 AAPI-Owned Etsy Shops to Support During AAPI Heritage Month and Beyond

20 Dazzling Jewelry Stores on Etsy That Specialize in Beautiful Handmade Designs

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

42 Creative Teacher Gift Ideas for the Educator in Your Life
28 Gifts for Teachers to Creatively Thank Your Favorite Inspiring Educator
36 Graduation Gifts That Creatively Say ‘Congratulations’
26 Quirky Gifts Inspired by Surrealist Salvador Dalí
This Cool-Looking Incense Burner Looks Like a Waterfall Coming Out of a Dragon’s Mouth
Ingenious Measuring Cup for Instant Ramen Makes Cup Noodles Even Easier to Prepare

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

15 AAPI-Owned Etsy Shops to Support During AAPI Heritage Month and Beyond
28 Creative ‘Star Wars’ Kitchen Gadgets That Are Fun and Functional
Add a Cheeky Touch to Your Bedroom With This Quirky Duck Butt Light
10 Online Flower Shops Making It Easy To Send Beautiful Blooms for Mother’s Day
25 of the Best Mother’s Day Gifts You Can Only Find on Etsy
30 Artsy Mother’s Day Cards Offering Creatively Sweet Sentiments

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.