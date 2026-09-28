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Jaume Plensa Explores Monumental Scale and Material Across Two Exhibitions Happening Now

By Sara Barnes on September 28, 2026
Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Beyond Silence (Julia),” 2026
Wood and steel
85 3/8 x 339 1/4 x 41 1/4 inches
217 x 862 x 105 cm

Artist Jaume Plensa has opened two exhibitions within a week of each other in cities across the United States. Both shows are at GRAY galleries, one in Chicago and the other in New York. Respectively titled Beyond Silence and Remote, Serene, Ethereal, each comprises different works, but both represent the figure while examining scale and material.

Beyond Silence at GRAY Chicago is the bigger of the two exhibitions. It features massive carved-wood reliefs, vertical sculptures in cast iron and granite, and bronze works on a more intimate scale. The centerpieces of Beyond Silence are two monumental wood-and-steel sculptures aptly titled Beyond Silence (Julia) and Beyond Silence (Maria). Each measures 28 feet long and features a carved contemplative face that reveals itself within the vertical slats of wood. At such a scale, the pieces blur the line between sculpture and the built environment, spanning the gallery like an architectural feature.

While not as tall—but equally monumental—is a three-sculpture series titled Clouds. Each piece measures 7 feet tall and highlights both the exploration of scale and material that’s so often integral to Plensa’s work. The pieces in Clouds feature elongated cast iron busts set on smooth granite. They juxtapose texture and appearance. The iron has an industrial feel with rough spots and a striated surface. Against the smooth granite, however, it looks imperfectly perfect at home.

The final component in Beyond Silence is the Twilight series. It features bronze sculptures that are about 20 inches tall. While other elements of the show are larger-than-life, Twilight offers intimacy by letting viewers easily come face to face with the works.

Remote, Serene, Ethereal at GRAY New York features fewer works overall, but has a site-specific element that differs from its Chicago counterpart. Showcasing a trio of similarly stretched portraits in painted bronze, the gallery echoes them with a wall drawing Plensa created on site.

Jaume Plensa: Beyond Silence, at GRAY Chicago, and Jaume Plensa: Remote, Serene, Ethereal, at GRAY New York, are both on view through December 19, 2026.

Artist Jaume Plensa has opened two exhibitions within a week of each other in cities across the United States. Both shows are at GRAY galleries, one in Chicago and the other in New York.

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Beyond Silence (Maria),” 2026
Wood and steel
85 3/8 x 339 1/4 x 41 1/4 inches
217 x 862 x 105 cm

Beyond Silence at GRAY Chicago is the bigger of the two exhibitions.

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Clouds (Irmaleni)” 2026
Cast iron and granite stone
85 3/4 x 68 1/2 x 110 1/8 inches
218 x 174 x 280 cm

It features massive carved-wood reliefs, vertical sculptures in cast iron and granite, and bronze works on a more intimate scale.

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Clouds (Maria),” 2026
Cast iron and granite stone
85 3/8 x 62 7/8 x 109 3/8 inches
217 160 x 278 cm

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Clouds (Flora),” 2026
Cast iron and granite stone
85 3/8 × 61 3/4 × 108 1/4 inches
217 × 157 × 275 cm

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Silent Maria,” 2025
Painted bronze
71 5/8 × 27 1/8 × 35 3/8 inches
182 × 69 × 90 cm
Edition of 5

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Twilight I,” 2025
Bronze
20 3/8 × 11 × 9 3/8 inches
52 × 28 × 24 cm
Edition of 7

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Twilight II,” 2025
Bronze
22 3/4 × 7 3/8 × 7 3/8 inches
58 × 19 × 19 cm
Edition of 7

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Twilight III,” 2025
Bronze
20 3/4 × 8 5/8 × 8 1/4 inches
53× 22 × 21 cm
Edition of 7

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Twilight IV,” 2025
Bronze
24 3/8 × 9 3/8 × 13 3/8 inches
62 × 24 × 34 cm
Edition of 7

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Twilight V,” 2025
Bronze
19 1/4 × 10 5/8 × 11 inches
49 × 27 × 28 cm
Edition of 7

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Twilight VI,” 2025
Bronze
20 3/8 × 9 × 12 1/8 inches
52 × 23 × 31 cm
Edition of 7

Remote, Serene, Ethereal at GRAY New York features fewer works overall, but has a site-specific element that differs from its Chicago counterpart.

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Ethereal (Marina),” 2026
Painted bronze
87 3/4 × 24 3/8 × 28 5/8 inches
223 × 62 × 73 cm
Edition of 5

Showcasing a trio of similarly stretched portraits in painted bronze, the gallery echoes them with a wall drawing Plensa created on site.

Sculpture by Jaume Plensa

“Serene (Ita),” 2026
Painted bronze
87 3/4 × 24 3⁄8 × 27 1/8 inches
223 × 62 × 69 cm
Edition of 5

Exhibition Information:
Jaume Plensa
Jaume Plensa: Beyond Silence
September 17, 2026–December 19, 2026
GRAY Chicago
2044 W Carroll Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60612, U.S.A.

Exhibition Information:
Jaume Plensa
Jaume Plensa: Remote, Serene, Ethereal
September 23, 2026–December 19, 2026
GRAY New York
1018 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, New York 10075, U.S.A.

Jaume Plensa: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by GRAY.

Related Articles:

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Thought-Provoking Sculptures Offer Powerful Reminder of Humankind’s Potential

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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