Jaume Plensa Explores Monumental Scale and Material Across Two Exhibitions Happening Now

Artist Jaume Plensa has opened two exhibitions within a week of each other in cities across the United States. Both shows are at GRAY galleries, one in Chicago and the other in New York. Respectively titled Beyond Silence and Remote, Serene, Ethereal, each comprises different works, but both represent the figure while examining scale and material.

Beyond Silence at GRAY Chicago is the bigger of the two exhibitions. It features massive carved-wood reliefs, vertical sculptures in cast iron and granite, and bronze works on a more intimate scale. The centerpieces of Beyond Silence are two monumental wood-and-steel sculptures aptly titled Beyond Silence (Julia) and Beyond Silence (Maria). Each measures 28 feet long and features a carved contemplative face that reveals itself within the vertical slats of wood. At such a scale, the pieces blur the line between sculpture and the built environment, spanning the gallery like an architectural feature.

While not as tall—but equally monumental—is a three-sculpture series titled Clouds. Each piece measures 7 feet tall and highlights both the exploration of scale and material that’s so often integral to Plensa’s work. The pieces in Clouds feature elongated cast iron busts set on smooth granite. They juxtapose texture and appearance. The iron has an industrial feel with rough spots and a striated surface. Against the smooth granite, however, it looks imperfectly perfect at home.

The final component in Beyond Silence is the Twilight series. It features bronze sculptures that are about 20 inches tall. While other elements of the show are larger-than-life, Twilight offers intimacy by letting viewers easily come face to face with the works.

Remote, Serene, Ethereal at GRAY New York features fewer works overall, but has a site-specific element that differs from its Chicago counterpart. Showcasing a trio of similarly stretched portraits in painted bronze, the gallery echoes them with a wall drawing Plensa created on site.

Jaume Plensa: Beyond Silence, at GRAY Chicago, and Jaume Plensa: Remote, Serene, Ethereal, at GRAY New York, are both on view through December 19, 2026.

Artist Jaume Plensa has opened two exhibitions within a week of each other in cities across the United States. Both shows are at GRAY galleries, one in Chicago and the other in New York.

Beyond Silence at GRAY Chicago is the bigger of the two exhibitions.

It features massive carved-wood reliefs, vertical sculptures in cast iron and granite, and bronze works on a more intimate scale.

Remote, Serene, Ethereal at GRAY New York features fewer works overall, but has a site-specific element that differs from its Chicago counterpart.

Showcasing a trio of similarly stretched portraits in painted bronze, the gallery echoes them with a wall drawing Plensa created on site.

Exhibition Information :

Jaume Plensa

Jaume Plensa: Beyond Silence

September 17, 2026–December 19, 2026

GRAY Chicago

2044 W Carroll Ave, Chicago, Illinois 60612, U.S.A.

Exhibition Information :

Jaume Plensa

Jaume Plensa: Remote, Serene, Ethereal

September 23, 2026–December 19, 2026

GRAY New York

1018 Madison Ave Fl 2, New York, New York 10075, U.S.A.

Jaume Plensa: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by GRAY.