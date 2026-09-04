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Daniel Arsham Encases an 88-Year-Old Scotch in a Sculptural “Time-Worn Relic” Made of 8 Layers

By Sara Barnes on September 4, 2026

The Balvenie 88 and Daniel Arsham Sculpture

The Balvenie and artist Daniel Arsham have collaborated on a special whisky that is the whole package—literally. The renowned single malt Scotch whisky distillery has recently unveiled the Eighty-Eight-Year-Old as part of its The 1931 Collection. At nearly a century aged (distilled in 1931), it’s the oldest whisky ever released by The Balvenie. To commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime spirit, the distillery tapped Arsham to create a “sculptural form” worthy of the prized liquid.

In Arsham’s interpretation, the Eighty-Eight-Year-Old is presented as a “time-worn relic.” Using his signature layered visuals, he crafted eight tiers, each representing a decade during which it was distilled. The overall form was made from hand-patinated bronze, intended to mirror the textures and colors found throughout the distillery while referencing the oxidation that naturally occurs in copper over time. On its opposite side is wood, made from 88 symbolic layers of oak. At the center of the layers, acting as a pedestal for the bottle, is a copper disc formed from a decommissioned distillery still. It places a physical piece of The Balvenie’s history within Arsham’s contemporary work.

The liquid is housed in a hand-blown crystal decanter that, like Arsham’s sculpture, recalls where the product was produced. It features “The Balvenie Ball,” which was inspired by the shape of its copper stills. The bottle is placed as though it was uncovered from the center of the relic, a discovery that was decades in the making but worth it all the same.

“At The Balvenie, I encountered a spirit that has been carefully shaped by generations of people who have protected and refined their craft, while remaining deeply connected to their origins,” Arsham explains about the collaboration. “Much of my work explores time, material transformation, and the histories that objects carry. This collaboration has brought these themes together naturally; I wanted to create something that feels both ancient and contemporary, to make the passage of time tangible.”

The Balvenie has partnered with Frieze Seoul to debut The 1931 Collection. It shows up as an immersive, sensorial performance directed by Arsham. Dancers, choreographed by Sukyung Yoo, move through eight acts across a barley-grain canvas inspired by The Balvenie’s Home Malting Floor. Their feet shift the grains, and part of the performance involves raking the particles in patterns on the stage. Accompanying them is a soundscape composed using ambient sounds from The Balvenie distillery. Occasionally, Arsham will join the performance, drawing on his own practice of moving meditation to inform how he moves his body.

Learn more about The 1931 Collection on The Balvenie’s website.

The Balvenie and artist Daniel Arsham have collaborated on a special whisky that is the whole package—literally.

The Balvenie 88 and Daniel Arsham Sculpture

Photo: Grant Anderson

The renowned single malt Scotch whisky distillery has recently unveiled the Eighty-Eight-Year-Old as part of its The 1931 Collection.

The Balvenie 88 and Daniel Arsham Sculpture

Photo: Grant Anderson

To commemorate this once-in-a-lifetime spirit, the distillery tapped Arsham to create a “sculptural form” worthy of the prized liquid.

The Balvenie 88 and Daniel Arsham Sculpture

Photo: Grant Anderson

In Arsham’s interpretation, the Eighty-Eight-Year-Old is presented as a “time-worn relic.” Using his signature layered visuals, he crafted eight tiers, each representing a decade during which it was distilled.

The Balvenie 88 and Daniel Arsham Sculpture

The Balvenie has partnered with Frieze Seoul to debut The 1931 Collection.

The Balvenie 88 and Daniel Arsham Sculpture

It shows up as an immersive, sensorial performance directed by Arsham.

The Balvenie 88 and Daniel Arsham Sculpture

Dancers, choreographed by Sukyung Yoo, move through eight acts across a barley-grain canvas inspired by The Balvenie’s Home Malting Floor.

The Balvenie 88 and Daniel Arsham Sculpture

Accompanying them is a soundscape composed using ambient sounds from The Balvenie distillery.

The Balvenie 88 and Daniel Arsham Sculpture

Daniel Arsham: Website | Instagram
The Balvenie: Website | Instagram | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by The Balvenie.

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Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. She is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art where she earned her BFA in Illustration and MFA in Illustration Practice. Sara is also an embroidery illustrator and writer living in Seattle, Washington. She runs Bear&Bean, a studio where she stitches pet portraits and other beloved creatures. She chronicles the creativity of others through her website Brown Paper Bag and newsletter, Orts. Her latest book is Threads of Treasure: How to Make, Mend, and Find Meaning Through Thread, published in 2014. Sara’s work has been recognized in Be Creative With Workbox, Embroidery Magazine, American Illustration, on Iron and Wine’s album Beast Epic, among others. When she’s not stitching or writing, Sara enjoys planning things that bring together the craft community. She is the co-founder of Camp Craftaway, a day camp for crafty adults with hands-on workshops in the Seattle area.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
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