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Few novels are as closely tied to the sea as Herman Melville’s Moby-Dick. Now, the legendary American author has returned, in a sense, to the Massachusetts whaling city where his own maritime adventures began. A new bronze statue of Melville has been unveiled in New Bedford, paying tribute to the city’s enduring influence on the writer and his most famous novel.

Titled Melville and Jonah’s Journey, the sculpture was created by artist Stefanie Rocknak and stands outside Seamen’s Bethel, the historic chapel that inspired the Whaleman’s Chapel in Moby-Dick. Melville attended services there before setting sail from New Bedford aboard the whaling ship Acushnet in 1841, when he was just 21 years old. His experiences at sea would later help inspire Moby-Dick, published a decade later in 1851.

Rocknak’s sculpture captures Melville as though he, too, is emerging from a dramatic ocean journey. The bronze figure rises amid swirling waves and three towering whale ribs, while his hair and clothing appear windswept, lending a striking sense of movement to the monument.

The imagery draws from the biblical story of Jonah, which plays an important role in Moby-Dick. The three whale ribs reference Jonah’s three days and nights inside the whale while also recalling the three-day pursuit of the white whale at the end of Melville’s novel.

Rocknak also wanted the sculpture to evoke the transformative journey that helped shape Melville into a writer. Rather than presenting him as a static literary figure, she depicts him emerging from the water and whale bones, surrounded by the forces that would eventually inspire his work.

Rocknak is a self-taught sculptor whose work has been exhibited at venues including the Smithsonian and Tampa Museum of Art. She previously created Poe Returning to Boston, a bronze statue of Edgar Allan Poe that was permanently installed in Boston’s Poe Square in 2014. In 2018, she was named one of five finalists to design the National Native American Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.

The city of New Bedford selected Rocknak’s proposal from 41 submissions in 2025. The completed bronze figure stands 7 feet tall atop an 18-inch granite base and now faces New Bedford Harbor from beside Seamen’s Bethel.

The location is especially fitting. Before Ishmael encounters Captain Ahab or steps aboard the Pequod in Moby-Dick, he arrives in New Bedford, meets Queequeg, and attends Father Mapple’s famous sermon at the Whaleman’s Chapel.

“New Bedford isn’t simply a backdrop at the beginning of Moby-Dick,” Rocknak said at the sculpture’s unveiling. “It is the threshold of the journey.”

A statue of Herman Melville has been unveiled in New Bedford, Massachusetts, paying tribute to the city’s enduring influence on the writer and his most famous novel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New Bedford Port Society (@newbedfordportsociety)

The imagery draws from the biblical story of Jonah, which plays an important role in Moby-Dick.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steff Rocknak (@steffrocknak)

Artist Stefanie Rocknak created the sculpture, and she wanted the sculpture to also evoke the transformative journey that helped shape Melville into a writer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steff Rocknak (@steffrocknak)

Stefanie Rocknack: Website | Instagram | Facebook

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