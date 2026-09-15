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Burning Man’s “Broken” Eiffel Tower Sculpture Heads To Auction for $500K But Then Plans Change

By Sage Helene on September 15, 2026

A broken Eiffel Tower is leaving the Nevada desert and heading to the auction block. French artist Philippe Maindron created Eiffela Broken Dream for Burning Man 2026. The 30-ton steel sculpture towers 15 meters (almost 50 feet) high and stretches 30 meters (nearly 99 feet) long. Just days after the festival ended, Rouillac planned to offer the monumental work at auction in Paris on September 14. Bidding would start at €435,000, or roughly $500,000. This auction, however, was derailed.

Maindron built the sculpture at a 1:10 scale of the Eiffel Tower. Yet this is no ordinary replica. The artist split the structure into two enormous sections. One side stands upright while the other appears to have crashed into the desert floor. A cable connects the pieces, with a tightrope walker crossing between them.

The scene looks like the aftermath of an architectural disaster. Its meaning, however, is more hopeful. Maindron conceived Eiffela Broken Dream around ideas of collapse and resilience. The familiar Parisian landmark becomes a symbol of something broken that can still stand again.

Maindron spent two years developing and fabricating the work in France. The structure contains around 5,000 metal pieces and more than 10,000 numbered bolts. That modular construction allowed the team to dismantle, transport, and rebuild the enormous work. At Burning Man, they assembled it in the Black Rock Desert in just 72 hours.

The construction process also reflects the scale of the project. At 30 tons, Eiffela Broken Dream is far removed from the temporary sculptures that visitors might encounter in a gallery. It occupies the desert like a piece of infrastructure. Its familiar silhouette makes the contrast even stronger.

Against the flat playa, the fractured tower seems both recognizable and impossible. Its steel framework points toward the sky while its broken section rests on the ground.

Burning Man provided an especially fitting setting for the sculpture. The annual gathering transforms Nevada’s Black Rock Desert into a temporary city filled with large-scale art installations. Many of those works eventually disappear when the event ends.

That gives Eiffela Broken Dream an unusual second chapter. Instead of becoming another temporary memory from Burning Man, the sculpture now enters the international art market.

Rouillac had plans to present the work as the first lot in its September 14 “The Take-Off” auction. The sale was to take place online, with auctioneer Aymeric Rouillac presiding from Paris. The €435,000 (about $500,000) starting price didn’t include VAT. This all changed on September 14 when Rouillac announced the lot was pulled from the auction. “Philippe Maindron, back from Burning Man, feels that his adventure with Eiffela Broken Dream is not over and must continue,” the translated message reads. “He wants to take some time to consider the requests he has received and plan the distribution of the eight legal prints of the original edition worldwide. By mutual agreement with the Rouillac auction house, the artist has decided to withdraw copy number 1/8 of Eiffela Broken Dream from tonight's auction.”

Eiffela Broken Dream began with one of the world’s most recognizable monuments. Maindron fractured it, rebuilt it, and placed it in the middle of the desert. Now, where the broken tower goes next remains unknown.

French artist Philippe Maindron brought his fractured Eiffel Tower sculpture to Burning Man 2026, where the massive steel work rose from Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

After surviving the desert, Eiffela Broken Dream was headed to a Paris auction on September 14 with a starting price of about $500,000, but the artist pulled it at the last minute.

Philippe Maindron: Website | Instagram

Sources: Burning Man’s wrecked Eiffel Tower goes up for auction at $500,000; broken eiffel tower crashes into nevada desert for burning man 2026; Having survived Burning Man, the sculpture Eiffela Broken Dream is worth 435,000 euros; The Adventure of Eiffela Broken Dream Continues…

Related Articles:

Designer Unveils How the Burning Man Temple Will Look in 2026, and It’s Inspired by a Rare Flower

Learn How the Largest Art Car on the 2025 Burning Man Playa Came to Life in the Desert [Interview]

Daniel Popper’s Surreal Art Lands at Burning Man

This ‘Burning Man’ Video Brings the Sights and Sounds of the Event to Life [Interview]

Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA in Photography and Related Media and an MST in Art Education from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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