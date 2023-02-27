Home / News

Visitor Accidentally Breaks a Jeff Koons ‘Balloon Dog’ Sculpture Worth $42,000

By Margherita Cole on February 27, 2023

Embed from Getty Images

If you've ever gotten too close to an artwork at a museum, you've likely heard an employee tell you to step back. While most of these incidents don't result in any damage to the art on display, occasionally, accidents do happen. An art fair in Miami experienced the shock of such an event when an art collector unintentionally knocked over a Jeff Koons Balloon Dog sculpture, sending it shattering to the ground.

The miniature sculpture was part of a series of 799 such pieces by the American artist and was displayed by Bel-Air Fine Art on a glass table for the Art Wynwood contemporary art fair, a VIP-only event. While these pieces can range in scale, the one that was broken measured a dainty 17 inches tall. There appeared to be no protective covering in place for the sculpture, so when the unnamed guest backed into the table, it easily flew to the floor.

“When this thing fell to the ground, it was like how a car accident draws a huge crowd on the highway,” artist Stephen Gamson, who was present at the gallery, said. He shared a couple of videos of the mishap which show the event employees quickly sweeping away the broken glass shards while other guests look on in confusion. Fortunately, Balloon Dog (Blue) is covered by insurance, so the woman will not be responsible for its estimated value of $42,000. “Life just stopped for 15 minutes with everyone around,” Cédric Boero, who works for Bel-Air Fine Art, explained.

“Of course, it is heartbreaking to see such an iconic piece destroyed,” he continued. “[However,] the collector never intended to break the sculpture, in fact she never touched it with her hands. It was the opening cocktail [party], lots of people were [at] our booth. She gave unintentionally a little kick in the pedestal, which was enough to cause the sculpture to fall down. This kind of thing unfortunately happens; that is why the artwork was covered by insurance. The pieces of the sculpture have been packed in a box by the staff of the fair in order to be stored waiting for the insurance expert to pass by.”

This is not the first time one of Koons' Balloon Dog sculptures was accidentally broken. The last time was in 2016, also in Miami, and Koons responded, “We're really lucky when it's just objects that get broken, when there's little accidents like that, because that can be replaced.” And even though the Balloon Dog (Blue) sculpture is currently in pieces, it might find a second life yet, as there are some who have already expressed interest in its broken state. “I tried to purchase the broken sculpture. It has a really cool story,” Gamson said.

Some suggested that the broken Balloon Dog (Blue) should be put back together using kintsugi, which is the Japanese art of repairing pottery by using a special tree sap lacquer dusted with powdered gold, silver, or platinum. That could result in a very interesting reincarnation of the iconic sculpture.

An art fair in Miami was interrupted by an unexpected accident.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BEL-AIR FINE ART (@belairfineart)

A guest accidentally knocked over a Jeff Koons Balloon Dog sculpture, which was worth an estimated $42,000.

Jeff Koons Balloon Dog Sculpture is Broken by Visitor

Photo: Screenshot from @gamsonart/Instagram

Fortunately, the artwork was insured, and some are even interested in purchasing the broken pieces.

(Scroll through the album to watch videos of the aftermath.)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stephen Gamson (@gamsonart)

Jeff Koons: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter
h/t: [BBC News]

All images via Stephen Gamson.

Related Articles:

6 Jeff Koons Sculptures That Have Helped Define His Pop Culture-Inspired Career

Jeff Koons Becomes Living Artist with Most Expensive Artwork Ever Sold

Jeff Koons Debuts a 45-Foot-Tall Inflatable Ballerina at NYC’s Rockefeller Center

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Dutch Woman Breaks Track and Field Record That Had Been Unbeaten in 41 Years
Fans Help Singer Lewis Capaldi Finish His Song Amid Tourette’s Syndrome Flare-Up
Ukraine Releases Banksy Mural Stamp To Mark One Year Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion
Airbnb Offers a Night Stay at Paris’ Palais Garnier to Celebrate the Legacy of ‘the Phantom of the Opera’
U-2 Pilot Took a Selfie With the Chinese Spy Balloon as It Drifted Across America
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Welcome Their Fourth Child

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

All-Female Pilot Team Made Historic Flyover at the Super Bowl
Iceberg the Size of London Breaks off Antarctica’s Brunt Ice Shelf
Mind-Bending Geometric Art Creates Flowing Forms From Folded Paper and Plywood Pieces
2,000-Year-Old Castle Destroyed by Powerful Earthquake on the Border of Turkey and Syria
Giant Lifelike Animal Sculptures Made Entirely From Upcycled Cardboard
Impossibly Tiny Radioactive Capsule Lost in the Australian Outback Is Now Found

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.