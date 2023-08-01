Home / Entertainment

RIP Angus Cloud: Rising Star of HBO’s ‘Euphoria’ Dead at 25

By Regina Sienra on August 1, 2023
Angus Cloud, the breakout star of HBO's Euphoria, has died at the age of 25. The actor, who starred as Fezco in the award-winning series, passed away at his family’s home in Oakland, California. A cause of death was not announced.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.” The message reveals that these had been trying times for the young actor. “Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend,” the statement reads.

“Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss.”

Cloud had an unlikely path to stardom. Living in Brooklyn and working at a restaurant after graduation, he was walking down the streets of New York when a representative for a casting company spotted him and asked him to come in to read for a new TV series. After acing a couple of auditions, he was sent to Los Angeles to shoot the pilot of Euphoria.

“He was not what you would expect,” casting director Jennifer Venditti said about him back in 2022. “He has this rough, street quality about him, but he’s a very sensitive and curious and open person. Just really warm, and incredible on camera. Very charming, and told incredible, funny stories.”

On top of his work on Euphoria, he was cast in a thriller movie from the directors of Scream, and completed production for his role before his passing. Cloud's other acting credits included the films North Hollywood (2021) and The Line (2023). He also appeared in music videos for Becky G, Karol G, and Juice WRLD.

In response to Cloud’s untimely death, Euphoria tweeted, “We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

