9-Year-Old Reprimanded for Doodling in Class Gets Hired To Cover Restaurant in His Drawings

For most of us, it takes time to discover what we truly love. One child in England, however, found his passion at a remarkably young age, and is continuing to wow people with his talent. A 12-year-old named Joe Whale, better known as The Doodle Boy, has become famous for his whimsical doodle art. Inspired by his life and interests, his black and white drawings sprawl across numerous surfaces, including murals, canvases, and now, even books.

“I have been drawing and painting since the age of three and art has been a huge part of my life—I would draw, paint, and do crafts at every opportunity and that hasn't changed to this day,” Whale says on his website. When he was 9 years old, he was reprimanded for doodling in class, so his parents placed him in an after-school art course. Whale's prodigious abilities were quickly noticed by his classmates and instructors, and he was offered an opportunity to decorate the interior of a restaurant in his hometown.

Since then, word of Whale's drawing talents has spread, earning him fame across the UK and beyond. His doodles encompass a wide and seemingly infinite cast of characters with charming cartoon-like faces. “My favorite characters to draw are food, monsters, and aliens,” Whale explains, “but I pretty much create doodles from anything as I get inspired by my surroundings and create characters from all of the things I see such as my burger and fries characters, flowers, vegetables, cakes -yum, clouds, etc.”

The young artist is currently illustrating an ongoing book series called Bad Food, written by Eric Luper. You can purchase the first book Game of Scones, and the sequel, The Good, and the Bad, and the Hungry now, as well as The Official Doodle Boy Coloring Book, which features 90 pages of ink drawings. Additionally, prints and merchandise of Whale's doodle art are available via his online store. And, if you want to keep up to date with Whale's drawing adventures, you can follow him on Facebook and Instagram.

12-year-old Joe Whale, aka The Doodle Boy, has become famous for his striking doodle art.

After getting in trouble at the age of 9 for drawing in class, his parents sent him to an art course.

His knack for doodling was quickly noticed, and Whale was offered to decorate the interior of the Number 4 restaurant in Shrewsbury, England.

Since then, he has had collaborations with big brands like Nike and Disney.

He even has a book series out called Bad Food.

