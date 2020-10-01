Home / Animals

Watch This Energetic Baby Rhino Try To Coax His Exhausted Mom Into Playing With Him

By Emma Taggart on October 1, 2020

Baby Rhino Chester Zoo

We’ve all had times when we’ve acted out to get attention, especially as children. However, recent footage from Chester Zoo in England shows that it’s not just humans who can feel needy. The hilarious video shows a rather lively greater one-horned rhino calf named Akeno who does everything he can to coax his exhausted mother into playing with him.

The adorable little ball of energy is captured excitedly running back and forth next to his mother before she decides to lie down for a quick nap. However, Akeno decides that playtime isn’t over, and he tries to get her up. From head-butting her to jumping on her back, the little tyke tries all sorts of adorable tactics. It wasn’t until he began running circles around her that she finally gave in and got up.

Akeno, meaning “beautiful sunrise,” was born at Chester Zoo on May 3, 2018. His birth was particularly exciting for the Zoo’s species conservation program and for the greater one-horned rhino species itself. This particular type of rhino is considered to be vulnerable. “Not long ago there were less than 200 greater one-horned rhinoceros in the wild,” says Chester Zoo. “They were hunted almost to extinction. Just in time steps were taken to protect them. Now there are about 2,600, but they still face threats in India and Nepal. Poachers target them for their horns and a lot of land where they once lived has been taken over by farmers so it’s important we do all we can to stop their numbers going down to critical levels again.”

Check out photos of Akeno and his mom below, plus the hilarious, now-viral video that shows just how cheeky he is.

Meet Akeno, the adorable baby rhino at Chester Zoo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) on

The cheeky little character was captured trying everything he could to get his tired mom to play with him.

Chester Zoo: Website | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube
h/t: [Laughing Squid]

Related Articles:

Interview: This Man Is Caring for the Last Two Northern White Rhinos on Earth

Interview: Photographer Documents Bond Between Last Two Northern White Rhinos and Their Caretakers

2 Million Years Ago a Giant Rhinoceros Known as the Siberian Unicorn Roamed the Earth

Number of Poached Rhinos in South Africa Decreases For the First Time in Over a Decade

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart

Want to become a My Modern Met Member?

Find out how by becoming a Patron. Check out the exclusive rewards, here.

Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Adorable Piglet Has Her Own Newborn Photoshoot Just Like a Baby Human
Landmine Detecting Rat Receives Gold Medal for Animal Bravery
Brazilian Mailman Takes Selfies With Every Adorable Dog and Cat Who Live Along His Route
Watch a Cast of Insects Take Flight in This Extreme Slow-Motion Video Filmed at 3,200 FPS
Woodworker Builds a Tiny Bar for His Local Squirrels to Hang Out and Enjoy “Almond Ale” and “Walnut Stout”
These Adorable Flying Squirrels Found in Japan Look Like Pokémon

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Incredible Dragonfly Photos Offer a Rare Look At Their Delicate Beauty
Watch How a BBC Film Crew Rescues Penguins Trapped in an Icy Ravine
Painting Fake Eyes on Cattle Is Helping To Save Them From Lion Attacks
Amazing Rescue Lets Two Beluga Whales Swim in the Sea for the First Time Since 2011
Brave Photographer Captures Great White Shark Leaping 12 Feet Above the Ocean
Researchers Rediscover Elephant Shrew in Africa After 50 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.