Johnny Depp Debuts His First Art Collection, Makes $3.6 Million “Almost Immediately”

By Sara Barnes on August 1, 2022

 

Actor Johnny Depp can now add “multi-million dollar-selling artist” to his résumé. He recently released 780 prints through the Castle Fine Art gallery in London—which sold out “almost immediately”—and earned him a staggering $3.6 million dollars.

The pieces are part of Depp’s Friends & Heroes collection, featuring four portraits of Bob Dylan, Elizabeth Taylor, Al Pacino, and Keith Richards. They were created in a bold, graphic style and accented by gestural mark-making that outlines sections of the portrait.

The series signifies four people, according to the gallery, that “…[Depp] has known well, and who have inspired him as a person. Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him.”

This includes his professional life. “From his dear friend Keith Richards,” Castle Fine Art continues, “who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny.”

Friends & Heroes was a world-first print release and Castle Fine Art’s fastest-selling collection to date. The prints were sold individually for $3,973, and the set of four was sold for $15,040.

