Home / Inspiring

Watch Actor Ethan Hawke’s Inspiring TED Talk on Giving Yourself “Permission To Be Creative”

By Sara Barnes on June 16, 2021
Ethan Hawke Giving a Ted Talk

Creativity can feel like a luxury or even feel frivolous. Drawing? Painting? Writing? Those are nice, but not when you need to work to make ends meet. But as you might already sense, creativity is vital to humanity. It allows us to express ourselves and therefore connect with others in a meaningful way. You can do it, too; what you create doesn’t have to be perfect. As actor Ethan Hawke explains in a TED Talk in June 2020, the simple act of giving yourself permission to be creative can have profound effects on your life and what you put forth in the world.

In a nine-minute video, Hawke dispels the notion that creativity is some sort of lesser-than in our lives. One of his most salient points is made by illustrating that when something very bad—or very good–happens in our lives, we turn to human expression that resulted from creativity.

“Do you think human creativity matters?” Hawke begins by asking. “Well, hmm. Most people don’t spend a lot of time thinking about poetry. Right? They have a life to live, and they’re not really that concerned with Allen Ginsberg’s poems or anybody’s poems until their father dies, they go to a funeral, you lose a child, somebody breaks your heart, they don’t love you anymore, and all of a sudden, you’re desperate for making sense out of this life, and, ‘Has anybody ever felt this bad before? How did they come out of this cloud?’

“Or the inverse—something great. You meet somebody and your heart explodes. You love them so much, you can’t even see straight. You know, you’re dizzy. ‘Did anybody feel like this before? What is happening to me?’ And that’s when art’s not a luxury, it’s actually sustenance. We need it.”

Hawke then goes on to talk about how creativity changed the course of his own life as well as his brother’s life, who is a retired Green Beret colonel in the United States Army Special Forces. For Hawke’s brother, his creativity didn't take the form of visual arts, writing, or music. It came in the form of his leadership, and this demonstrates that simply being passionate about something allows you to exercise your imagination and come up with original ideas.

Watch the entire TED Talk below.

Actor Ethan Hawke talks about the importance of creativity and how allowing yourself the space to be creative can change your life.

h/t: [Kottke]

Related Articles:

30 of the Best TED Talks to Inspire Creativity

10 Creative Audiobooks to Artistically Inspire Your Mind Through Your Ears

13 New Year’s Resolution Ideas for Creative People To Make in 2021

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Simone Biles’ Incredible U.S. Gymnastics Championship Routine in Slow Motion
Thought-Provoking Short Film Reimagines Plastic Pollution as Ocean Life
‘Doctor Peyo’ the Therapy Horse Comforts Cancer Patients in France
35 Brilliant Quotes About Art From Famous Artists and Great Creative Minds
93-Year-Old Man Relives His Youth by Driving His Old Car in a Video Game
Teen Attaches Uplifting Notes to a Bridge To Help Those Struggling With Mental Health

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Teen Shares Her Harvard Admissions Essay That Will Resonate With Anyone Who Lost a Parent
Mesmerizing Short Film Captures Rare Footage of a Volcanic Eruption in Iceland
Storm-Chaser Drone Takes Stunning Video Footage of a Tornado Up Close
Tyler Perry’s Inspiring Oscars Acceptance Speech Denounces Hate
English Soccer Teams Pause Game to Allow Muslim Players to Break Their Ramadan Fast
This 82-Year-Old Woman Dresses Up for Virtual Church Services Every Sunday

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.