Home / Art / Painting

Johnny Depp Shares $2,494 Self-Portrait He Made During the Darkest Times in His Life

By Margherita Cole on July 28, 2023

For years, Johnny Depp's legal battles with ex-wife Amber Heard were followed by the media and people around the world. Eventually, this culminated in a widely watched trial in 2022, which concluded with the pair settling their defamation claims against each other. It was during this emotional time that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor turned to art as a creative outlet. He recently unveiled a self-portrait made in 2021, which is based on a 2015 photograph taken of Depp for Christian Dior Parfums.

Depp produced the self-portrait at the studio of British illustrator Ralph Steadman. He was drawn to this image of his face—taken by French creative director Jean-Baptiste Mondino—because of his long working relationship with Dior. The painting version features Depp's face staring directly at the camera with an expressive choice of colors lining his eyes and lips. There is also a series of five tally marks on the side, which marks how many years the dispute with Heard lasted.

“This image captures the emotional exhaustion Johnny was feeling when he completed the artwork in 2021, as he was about to enter the fifth year of a very difficult period of his life,” a statement about the painting explains. “He added the ‘five’ tally-mark annotation in recognition of this moment in time.”

With this image, Depp attempted to capture the depth of his emotional state during this difficult time. “To Johnny, the image symbolizes the importance of truth and the steadfast support of those who remain close to you during challenging times,” the statement adds. Signed limited-edition prints are available for purchase for $2,494 via Castle Fine Art. Additionally, $200 will go directly to Mental Health America, a leading community-based non-profit charity dedicated to the promotion of mental health, well-being, and illness prevention.

The sale for the print runs until midnight GMT on August 1, 2023. You can check it out here.

Actor Johnny Depp unveiled a self-portrait he made during his legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard.

He described this period as one of the darkest times in his life.

The painting is based on a photograph taken of the actor in 2015 for Christian Dior Parfums.

Depp made the image in the studio of British illustrator Ralph Steadman in 2021.

The image includes a detailed shot of Depp's face which stares directly at the viewer.

There are also five tally marks to signify the duration of this period of his life.

The limited edition signed print is being sold for $2,9494 via Castle Fine Art.

$200 of the proceeds are going to Mental Health America.

Castle Fine Art: Website | Instagram
h/t: [Daily Mail]

All images via Castle Fine Art.

Related Articles:

Johnny Depp Debuts His First Art Collection, Makes $3.6 Million “Almost Immediately”

Brad Pitt Debuts His First Sculpture Collection at a Finnish Art Museum

Actor Pierce Brosnan Debuts His First Solo Exhibition of His Deeply Personal Paintings

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Bryan Cranston Tells Disney CEO Bob Iger That AI Will Not Take SAG-AFTRA Jobs in Inspiring Speech
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Donates Historic Sum to SAG-AFTRA to Support Actors Out of Work
Margot Robbie Reveals She Paid off Her Mom’s Mortgage With Her First Big Paychecks
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan Celebrate Their 35th Wedding Anniversary With Loving Messages
Jamie Lee Curtis Congratulates Lindsay Lohan On the Birth of Her Son: “I’ve Become a Movie Grandmother”
Stanley Tucci Prepares Delicious Italian Dinner for ‘Oppenheimer’ Star Robert Downey Jr.

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Jamie Foxx Shares Video Update Following Health Scare Earlier This Year
Celebrities Are on the Picket Lines in LA and NY for the SAG-AFTRA Strike
Artist Recreates 18th-Century Romantic “Lover’s Eyes” Tradition by Painting Eyes on Vintage Plates
Al Roker Is a First-Time Grandpa and Shares First Photos of His Granddaughter
Actor John Krasinski Photobombs Perfect Picture of ‘Oppenheimer’ Cast
Kristen Bell Shares Her Epic Dinner Party in One Star-Studded Photo

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.