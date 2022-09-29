Brad Pitt Debuts His First Sculpture Collection at a Finnish Art Museum

Brad Pitt, the award-winning actor, producer, and humanitarian, can now add sculptor to his ever-growing list of successful careers. He debuted nine of his works at the Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere, Finland, on September 19, 2022.

Pitt has already received high praise from even his biggest doubters. British art critic Jonathan Jones stated, “Shockingly, Brad Pitt turns out to be a very fine sculptor,” and he has “sidestepped the embarrassment of celebrity art to reveal what by any standard are powerful, worthwhile works.”

One of the actor’s pieces, titled Aiming At You I Saw Me But It Was Too Late This Time, is a large plaster panel depicting a gunfight between eight figures. “To me it’s about self-reflection,” he said. “It’s about where I have gotten it wrong in my relationships, where have I misstepped, where am I complicit. For me, it was born out of ownership of what I call a radical inventory of self, getting really brutally honest with me and taking account of those I may have hurt, moments I have just gotten wrong.”

The “radical inventory of the self” and his life continue on with other works, such as a large copper coffin-like piece full of fragmented people as well as a life-sized sculpture of a man putting his head in a vice.

Other sculptures from the actor have a sentiment of inward pain and reflection. For example, Pitt explores the idea of structure and the fragility of home, perhaps in reference to his 2016 divorce from Angelina Jolie and his losing custody of his children. Pitt’s first-ever sculpture, House a Go Go, is a piece made of scrap wood and tape. Another series of silicone homes are riddled with different gauge bullets with each bullet’s pathway clearly defined.

Pitt’s artwork was featured among his friends British artist Thomas Houseago and musician Nick Cave. “For Nick and I,” he shared, “this is a new world and our first entry. It just feels right.” The “largely self-taught” Pitt wasn’t originally announced to be a part of the exhibition, which chief curator, Sarianne Soikkonen, describes as “in that sense…exciting and wonderful.”

Cave and Pitt created their works “in dialogue with” Houseago, who has been practicing for over three decades and is well-known for his sculptures. Due to the pandemic and events in Houseago’s personal life, Houseago decided to include Cave and Pitt in the exhibition originally designed for his work alone. Houseago said in a statement, “I am not an I. I’m a WE!”

The exhibition WE, featuring works from Houseago, Cave, and Pitt, will be on display until January 15, 2023, at the Sara Hildén Art Museum.

The exhibition, titled WE, will be on display until January 15, 2023.

Sara Hildén Art Museum:

h/t: [The Guardian]

