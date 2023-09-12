Home / Animals / Dogs

Man Dresses Up as Dog’s Favorite Chew Toy and the Reaction Is So Wholesome

By Margherita Cole on September 12, 2023

What would make your dog's day? While some canines are more food-motivated and would love a special treat, others love their toys above all else. Dog owners and couple Emily Crisp and Ben Mesches thought of the best way to surprise their golden retriever Jolene: dressing up as the lovable pooch's favorite toy and becoming a life-size version for her to play with.

The short minute-long video of the big reveal is an instant serotonin boost. At the start, the camera shows the beautiful golden actively playing with a small stuffed toy of the character Gumby. Jolene pauses what she's doing when a new figure enters the room. Wearing a life-size Gumby costume, Mesches approaches Jolene, making him unrecognizable to the dog at first. Jolene stares at Mesches, transfixed, and slowly nears the massive moving toy. Then, recognizing the giant green figure (or perhaps smelling her owner's scent) she becomes even more excited and jumps on Mesches over and over.

“Jolene, he's real! You have a real-life Gumby,” says Crisp, laughing at Jolene's enthusiastic reaction. Mesches eventually ends up on the floor and Jolene continues covering him with affectionate kisses and licks. The combination of seeing her favorite toy in action while suspecting it's her owner underneath is clearly an overload of pleasant surprises for the sweet dog. It's no wonder that this video has 54 million views. After watching it once, you'll want to see Jolene's mesmerized reaction to a dream come true over and over again.

Meet Jolene, a beautiful golden retriever who absolutely loves her Gumby toy.

Jolene's humans, Emily Crisp and Ben Mesches, decided to surprise the lovable pooch with a giant version of her beloved toy by dressing up as Gumby for her.

Watch how the adorable dog reacted to Mesches dressed in costume as a life-size Gumby:

Gumby even took Jolene on a lovely walk.

What a happy girl!

Since the whole incident went viral, Jolene has been blessed with many more Gumby toys.

Jolene the Golden: Facebook
Ben Mesches: YouTube

h/t: [Upworthy]

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
