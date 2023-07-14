Home / Animals / Cats

Shelter Cat Gives a “Making Biscuits” Massage to Blind Dog Who Needs All the Love

By Regina Sienra on July 14, 2023
Cat massages blind dog with its upper paws

Photo: Screenshot from Instagram

It is well known that cats love to “make biscuits” by kneading into a soft surface. But for one cat named Elodie, this also means helping a friend feel better. In a video captured by the staff of Sunshine Animal Refuge Agadir (SARA) in Morocco, the kitty can be seen giving Tam, a blind dog with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, a loving massage.

Tam has lived at the shelter for nine years. During his time there, he has developed a unique friendship with the felines living there.  “Every day we witness beautiful connections between our residents,” the shelter writes. “They graciously gift him with moments of gentle care and unwavering affection.”

“Tam regularly shares his bed with at least two cats,” Hazel Skeet, a volunteer at SARA, told The Dodo. “All the cats adore him and give him cuddles and massages.” Due to his condition, Tam could use all the love he can get. The Ehlers-Danlos syndrome makes the lovable dog’s skin extra fragile and his joints prone to arthritis.

Tam lives at the shelter with his sister, Daccia, who shares the same condition. Still, that doesn't stop them from playing together and enjoying a laid back life with their friends. “He spends the rest of his day sitting in the sun or shade, taking in the sounds and smells of the refuge,” Skeet says. “Occasionally, he will have a young puppy coming up to say hello, which he tolerates, but he mostly prefers to curl up with a cat friend.”

While his condition makes him wary of strangers at first, Tam is known for showing his love once he feels comfortable. “It takes a while to earn his trust, but once you have, he is a super affectionate and cuddly boy,” Skeet shares. “I feel so privileged now that he recognizes my voice (and smell) and comes over to greet me when I arrive at the refuge.”

His sweet personality has earned him the love of many kitty companions willing to offer a helping paw. One thing is for sure, this pup is surely taken care of by the loving humans and cats that surround him. To stay up to date with SARA and learn more about how to support Tam and the shelter, you can follow them on Instagram.

Elodie, a cat living at Sunshine Animal Refuge Agadir (SARA) in Morocco, was caught on video giving Tam, a blind dog, a loving massage.

Tam lives at the shelter with his sister, Daccia, who shares the same condition.

SARA: Website | Instagram | Facebook
h/t: [The Dodo]

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
