Artist Decorates the Beach With Mesmerizing Arrangements of Rocks

By Margherita Cole on December 11, 2020
Land Art by Jon Foreman

UK-based artist Jon Foreman continues to adorn picturesque landscapes with mesmerizing arrangements of colorful rocks. His land art ranges from tight spirals to half-moons to abstract designs that make mesmerizing patterns on smooth sandy beaches. Although each one is ultimately swept away by the tide and other natural elements, the ephemerality of the installations is a key part of Foreman's creative process.

Based in Pembrokeshire, Wales, the artist finds inspiration and materials for these sprawling installations in his surroundings. Each piece involves curating a special selection of stones in varying sizes and hues. While some of these designs include a rainbow of pastel shades in increasing diameter, others contain numerous rocks of the same or similar color and size. This intentional choice of materials, coupled with the careful placement of each stone, makes these patterns flow across the shores.

You can purchase prints of Foreman's land art via his website, and keep up to date with his latest creations by following him on Instagram.

Installation artist Jon Foreman decorates sandy beaches with pleasing arrangements of rocks.

Land Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon ForemanLand Art by Jon Foreman

Jon Foreman: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jon Foreman.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California.
