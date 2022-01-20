Home / Animals / Endangered Animals

Jonathan the Giant Tortoise Turns 190 Years Old, Making Him the Oldest Tortoise Ever

By Madeleine Muzdakis on January 20, 2022
Jonathan the Giant Tortoise Turns 190 Year Old, Making Him the Oldest Tortoise Ever

Jonathan photographed in April 2021. (Photo: Xben911 via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Birthday wishes are in order for Jonathan the Seychelles giant tortoise. The lumbering giant turns 190 years old in 2022. Already the oldest living land animal, this recent milestone is another Guinness World Record for Jonathan. He is now the oldest chelonian ever—a category which include turtles, tortoises, and terrapins. The super-centenarian is still living the good life on the island of St. Helena as befits such a distinguished creature.

While his exact birth year is not known, Jonathan was at least 50 years old when he arrived on the island of St. Helena from his native Seychelles in the Indian Ocean. He was captured on film in 1886, already fully mature for his species, the Aldabrachelys gigantea hololissa. This makes his birth year 1832 or even earlier. He has lived most of his life on the grounds of the governor's residence in St. Helena, outlasting 32 governors.

During his lifetime, Jonathan has lived through some significant milestones. He was a youth when the first photograph of a person was taken. He arrived, fully mature, at St. Helena before the Eiffel Tower was unveiled in Paris. The giant tortoise is older than electricity, telephones, and automobiles. While this lifespan is impressive, it is not uncommon for tortoises to live for over 100 years. The previous record holder for longest-lived chelonian was held by Tu’i Malila, a radiated tortoise. He was a gift from Captain Cook to the royalty of Tonga. He passed away in 1965 at the age of 188.

Jonathan is still going strong although his sight and sense of smell aren't what they used to be. He reportedly loves to bask in sunlight and finds snug leaf piles when it gets cold. His three giant tortoise friends (and lovers) keep him company. Their names are David, Emma, and Fred. Jonathan is hand-fed once a week to boost his nutritional intake. He enjoys cabbages, cucumbers, carrots, and apples. He also enjoys his time with vet Dr. Joe Hollins, whose voice he associates with yummy treats. Congratulations to Jonathan on his newest record and his exceptional life.

Jonathan the giant tortoise has turned 190, making him the oldest tortoise ever.

Johnathan in St Helena in the 19th Century

Jonathan (left tortoise) photographed circa 1882-1886 at the governor's residence in St. Helena. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons, Public domain)

He lives a quiet life in St. Helena where he gets yummy snacks and sleeps in the sun.

Tortoise Named Jonathan Takes a Bath

Jonathan recieved his first ever bath in 2016 by vet Dr. Joe Hollins. (Photo: screenshot from a video from St Helena Government)

Jonathan is also the oldest living animal.

h/t: [Guinness World Records]

Related Articles:

Meet Midas the Four-Eared Kitten Who Is Winning Countless Hearts on the Internet

Stunning Footage Captures Rare Sighting of a Psychedelic Jellyfish in the Pacific Ocean

White-Necked Raven Can Accurately Mimic Human Voices

Red Fox Repeatedly Visits Banjo Player for a Free Concert

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Stunning Footage Captures Rare Sighting of a Psychedelic Jellyfish in the Pacific Ocean
Critically Endangered Big-Headed Turtle Babies Are Born in London
Orphaned Gorilla Whose “Selfie” Went Viral Dies in the Arms of Her Longtime Caretaker
Rare Glass Octopus Is Captured on Video by Deep-Diving Researchers
Herd of Wild Elephants Take an Adorable Nap Together After 300-Mile Journey
These Three Silverback Gorilla Brothers Protect a Group of 22 Female Gorillas

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

10 Endangered Marine Animals That Need Your Help
Tasmanian Devils Are Born on Mainland Australia for the First Time in 3,000 Years
Giant Tortoise Believed to be Extinct For 112 Years Found on Galápagos Island
5 Critically Endangered Species and How You Can Help Protect Them
Scientists Find First Known Dwarf Giraffes in Namibia and Uganda
Giraffes Left Stranded by Flooding in Kenya Are Dramatically Rescued by a Special Barge

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.