Meet Midas the Four-Eared Kitten Who Is Winning Countless Hearts on the Internet

By Sara Barnes on December 10, 2021
Midas the Four Eared Cat

You’ve likely heard the term “four eyes” for people who wear glasses, but “four ears?” That’s a new one, and it happens to perfectly describe Midas, a kitten who really has multiple ears. Midas lives in Ankara, Turkey, with her human Canis Dosemeci, who has been chronicling the kitty’s young life on Instagram. With her unusual features, Midas is quickly becoming an internet star.

The unique cat was born with four ears due to a rare genetic mutation. The results are two small ears that are in front of the normal set you’d typically see on a cat. But what’s even more unusual is that each ear is functional! Dosemeci had Midas examined by a veterinarian who said that all four of the earlaps are connected to the ear canal.

In addition to the unique hearing, the genetic mutation has also meant Midas as a defective jaw. But despite these challenges, the kitten is like any other cat. Midas’ Instagram shows her lounging—either by herself or with her Golden Retriever brothers—and playing. Through this otherwise ordinary (in the best way) existence, Dosemeci hopes that Midas’ internet presence will inspire other people to rescue pets rather than shopping for them.

Meet Midas, the cat with four fully functional ears.

Midas the Four Eared CatMidas the Four Eared CatMidas the Four Eared CatMidas the Four Eared CatMidas the Four Eared CatMidas the Four Eared CatMidas the Four Eared Cat

Midas the Four Eared Cat
Despite her multiple ears, Midas is like any other kitten and loves playing and snuggling with her dog brothers.

 

Midas: Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Canis Dosemeci.

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
