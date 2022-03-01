Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Humanitarian Chef Is on the Ground Providing Ukrainian Refugees With a Warm Meal

By Sara Barnes on March 1, 2022

Spanish American chef José Andrés does more than cook delicious food. He’s also a philanthropist with a not-for-profit organization called World Central Kitchen (WCK) that provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. Andrés and his team are now set up in countries on the border of Ukraine to offer a hot meal to those fleeing from the Russian invasion.

“People of the World… Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack,” Andrés tweeted. “We must come together as a force for good!” WCK is powered by individual donations as well as support from a $100 million Jeff Bezos grant Andrés won for his humanitarian work.

WCK has been active on social media, particularly Instagram, and has shared the work it’s been doing for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland, Romania, and Moldova. The meals are warm and comforting, including chicken soup and baked chicken over pasta. In some instances, the organization has partnered with kitchens in Ukraine and is helping them prep plates for residents still in the country.

Andrés founded WCK in 2010 after a massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Haiti. Since then, he has worked hard to feed people who are impacted by disasters and crises. “Food cannot wait,” Andrés remarked after Hurricane Ida hit the southern U.S. “People must eat today, not next week, not next month.”

If you’d like to support WCK in its efforts to help Ukrainians, you can make a donation here.

Spanish American chef José Andrés and his organization World Central Kitchen are helping Ukrainian refugees get a hot meal once they cross the border into neighboring countries like Poland.

 

In addition to providing food outside of Ukraine, WCK is also helping kitchens inside the country provide food for the people still there.

 

