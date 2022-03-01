Humanitarian Chef Is on the Ground Providing Ukrainian Refugees With a Warm Meal

People of the World…Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack. We must come together as a force for good! @WCKitchen is on Poland border delivering meals tonight—Romania soon. In addition to your donations…I am committing support from the Bezos award to Ukraine.🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/ws0EFl8zLd — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) February 25, 2022

Spanish American chef José Andrés does more than cook delicious food. He’s also a philanthropist with a not-for-profit organization called World Central Kitchen (WCK) that provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises. Andrés and his team are now set up in countries on the border of Ukraine to offer a hot meal to those fleeing from the Russian invasion.

“People of the World… Like you, I am distraught watching Ukraine under attack,” Andrés tweeted. “We must come together as a force for good!” WCK is powered by individual donations as well as support from a $100 million Jeff Bezos grant Andrés won for his humanitarian work.

WCK has been active on social media, particularly Instagram, and has shared the work it’s been doing for Ukrainian refugees arriving in Poland, Romania, and Moldova. The meals are warm and comforting, including chicken soup and baked chicken over pasta. In some instances, the organization has partnered with kitchens in Ukraine and is helping them prep plates for residents still in the country.

Andrés founded WCK in 2010 after a massive 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit Haiti. Since then, he has worked hard to feed people who are impacted by disasters and crises. “Food cannot wait,” Andrés remarked after Hurricane Ida hit the southern U.S. “People must eat today, not next week, not next month.”

If you’d like to support WCK in its efforts to help Ukrainians, you can make a donation here.

Spanish American chef José Andrés and his organization World Central Kitchen are helping Ukrainian refugees get a hot meal once they cross the border into neighboring countries like Poland.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by José Andrés (@chefjoseandres)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Central Kitchen (@wckitchen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Central Kitchen (@wckitchen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Central Kitchen (@wckitchen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Central Kitchen (@wckitchen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Central Kitchen (@wckitchen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Central Kitchen (@wckitchen)

In addition to providing food outside of Ukraine, WCK is also helping kitchens inside the country provide food for the people still there.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by World Central Kitchen (@wckitchen)

World Central Kitchen: Website | Instagram | Facebook

h/t: [TODAY]

Related Articles:

Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations

15+ Ukraine Anti-War Protest Signs From People Demonstrating Across the Globe

Heartbreaking Photos Show Ukrainians Fleeing Their Country With Their Beloved Pets