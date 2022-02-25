Home / Inspiring / Social Cause

Artists Are Expressing Their Support for Ukraine in Emotional Illustrations

By Sara Barnes on February 25, 2022

The world watched in shock and horror this week as Russia invaded its neighboring country, Ukraine. The Russian military advanced with troops, planes, and missile launchers aimed at cities and airports, spanning much of a country that has been independent for over 30 years. The military action from Russia is tragically marking the “most significant European war in almost 80 years.”

There’s a feeling of helplessness that comes from watching the invasion on computer and phone screens. Art has proven, time and again, as a way to express these feelings. As artists process their emotions, they put them into drawings.

Such is the case in a work by artist Kasia Rubin. Her watercolor piece shows a woman holding a Ukrainian flag and watching from afar as the sun rises over an abstract landscape. Close to the woman are other countries' flags. “I’m a Polish artist living in France,” she explains. “This art was my reaction to the military attack [Thursday] morning. Fast and furious art. It was from my bottom of my heart with hope that others countries will react. And now everybody sees what’s going on. Peace and love for Ukraine.”

Scroll down for more work by artists that share their feelings on this conflict.

Artists are expressing their heartbreak over the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shamsia Hassani (@shamsiahassani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oliver Jeffers (@oliverjeffers)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Herb Williams (@herbwilliamsart)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zosia Dzierżawska (@zozozosia)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Margarita Kukhtina (@gitkadraws)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dinara Mirtalipova (@mirdinara)

 

