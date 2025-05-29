JR Takes Over the Duomo of Naples With Massive Portraits of 600 Locals

Given their public and often monumental presence, murals can easily be considered participatory, but JR likes making that connection a little more concrete. The French artist has created murals of epic proportions since 2017, each deeply embedded within their urban fabric—and its people. Titled Chronicles and inspired by Mexican muralist Diego Rivera, the series revolves around photographing hundreds of locals and collaging those images together within public settings. Now, the eighth addition to Chronicles has been unveiled in Naples, marking the first time the series has journeyed to Italy.

The Chronicles of Naples covers the facade of the city’s Duomo, interacting not only with its dramatic architecture but with the Naples community itself. Last year, over the course of one week in September, JR photographed more than 600 local residents, all hailing from diverse cultural and social backgrounds across seven different neighborhoods. The resulting collage is a vibrant and immersive portrait of those who call Naples home; among them is a woman on a scooter with two children, a pair of chefs preparing a decadent meal, boxers proudly raising their gloved fists, countless dogs, and hordes upon hordes of people living their own rich lives.

“Naples is one of the most interesting cities in Europe,” JR said, “because its bustling life, its energy, cannot be found anywhere else.”

To achieve such a detailed composition, JR photographed his subjects against a green screen with identical lighting before pasting each portrait together. Because of this, every figure in The Chronicles of Naples receives an equal amount of attention, a testament to their individuality and character even within a larger and more cohesive swarm. The impulse reflects JR’s own democratic underpinnings, whose practice has often revolved around uplifting rather than undermining his subject’s perspectives, whether they be refugees, women, or the elderly. Even Gaetano Manfredi, the mayor of Naples, recognizes the mural’s capacity to both enrich and engage the heritage of Naples.

“Through public art, even places of worship can express new meanings and become vehicles for powerful collective messages,” Manfredi said. “With the work of JR, the facade of Naples’ Duomo becomes a kaleidoscope of humanity, reflecting outward the many souls of the city.”

Beyond taking over the Duomo with The Chronicles of Naples, JR has also staged an accompanying exhibition at Intesa Sanpaolo’s Gallerie d’Italia. The show, titled Who Are You, Naples?, showcases three other murals from the Chronicles series, produced in France, Cuba, and the United States.

“Through Who Are You, Naples?, JR invites everyone to reflect on how they would like to be remembered,” Gallerie d’Italia writes. “This work—blending art and participation, past and present—aims to spark new conversations, foster unexpected encounters, and offer the city a portrait in which every resident can recognize themselves.”

Who Are You, Naples? is currently on view at Gallerie d’Italia through October 5, 2025.

Exhibition Information :

JR

Who Are You, Naples?

May 22–October 5, 2025

Gallerie d’Italia – Napoli

Via Toledo, 177, Naples 80134

Gallerie d’Italia: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Gallerie d’Italia.