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JR’s Large-Scale Installations Are on Display at This Immersive Solo Exhibition in LA

By Sage Helene on March 23, 2026
Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

The Wrinkles of the City, Los Angeles, Lovers on the roof, USA, 2012. Color print Mounted on dibond, plexiglass, flushed wooden black frame. 49 3/16 x 70 7/8 x 2 3/4 inches

French contemporary artist JR recently unveiled his latest solo exhibition, Horizons, at Perrotin Los Angeles. Known for his large-scale photographic installations and socially engaged public art, JR continues to push creative boundaries, inviting viewers to explore both scale and perspective in unexpected ways.

Horizons presents a series of expansive photographic works that combine human portraiture with architectural and environmental imagery. The exhibition features immersive wall installations and site-specific pieces that transform the gallery space, creating an environment where art and light interact.

Visitors can expect JR’s signature large-format photographs of faces and figures, printed across walls, floors, and ceilings, emphasizing the universal human experience and the connections that link communities.

Through Horizons, JR explores themes of identity, memory, and the way people relate to their surroundings. Many pieces juxtapose personal stories against vast landscapes, inviting audiences to reflect on the collective and individual perspectives that shape our world.

The exhibition runs through April 25, 2026, at Perrotin Los Angeles, offering ample time for the public to experience JR’s monumental vision.

French artist JR opened his immersive solo exhibition Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles on March 12, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

The show features large-scale photographic installations and immersive wall pieces that explore identity, memory and human connection.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Visitors can experience the exhibition through April 25, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition view of JR’s Horizons at Perrotin Los Angeles, 2026.

Exhibition Information:
Horizons by JR
March 12, 2026–April 25, 2026
Perrotin Los Angeles
5036 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

JR: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permissions to use photos by Perrotin Gallery.

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Sage Helene

Sage Helene is a contributing writer at My Modern Met. She earned her MFA Photography and Related Media from the Rochester Institute of Technology. She has since written for several digital publications, including Float and UP Magazine. In addition to her writing practice, Sage works as an Art Educator across both elementary and secondary levels, where she is committed to fostering artistic curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence in young creators.
Read all posts from Sage Helene
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