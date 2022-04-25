Home / Crafts

Giant Weavings Are a Mesmerizing Combination of Rainbow Hues and Touchable Textures

By Sara Barnes on April 25, 2022
Colorful Weavings by Judit Just

Artist Judit Just transforms ropes, cotton, and tufts of yarn into colorful textiles that electrify your wall. Her fiber art pieces, which she creates under the name jujujust, are an enticing combination of vibrant hues and mesmerizing textures. As a viewer, there's an undeniable urge to want to touch them—whether it’s running your fingers across the fringe or stroking the manicured carpet-like forms that emerge from her contemporary weavings.

Like many forms of textile art, Just had weaving techniques passed down to her when she was young. Combining this traditional way of working with a contemporary eye, she incorporates the rainbow hues with layers of material; the result is a visual sophistication mimicking tiny tide pools or even fuzzy organisms. With their volume, complex color combinations, and imaginative surface design, her work falls into the realm of sculpture in addition to crafts.

Just sells originals of her work through her online shop.

Artist Judit Just creates contemporary weavings bursting with vibrant hues and texture.

Colorful Weavings by Judit Just

As a viewer, there's an undeniable urge to want to touch them…

Colorful Weavings by Judit JustTextile Art by Judit Just

…whether it’s running your fingers across the fringe or stroking the manicured carpet-like forms.

Colorful Weavings by Judit JustTextile Art by Judit Just

Like many forms of textile art, Just had weaving techniques passed down to her when she was young.

Textile Art by Judit JustTextile Art by Judit Just

Combining this traditional way of working with a contemporary eye, she incorporates the rainbow hues with layers of material.

Textile Art by Judit JustTextile Art by Judit Just

The result is a visual sophistication mimicking tiny tide pools or even fuzzy organisms.

Colorful Weavings by Judit JustTextile Art by Judit JustColorful Weavings by Judit JustJudit Just: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Judit Just.

