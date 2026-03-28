This Is the Best City for Art and History Museums in the World (And It’s Not in Europe or the U.S.)

Some travelers enjoy relaxing by the beach, while others go on day-long hikes. Many, however, favor immersing themselves in art and culture. They explore museums and learn everything they can while away from home. With this type of traveler in mind, Tourline, a Berlin-based online travel platform, set out to find the top cultural capitals in the world using a quantitative approach. While ranking the world’s best cities for art and museums, they found that the number one metropolis is neither in Europe nor the U.S.

After browsing art, history, and science museums, as well as galleries in 50 cities that have built their reputations on culture, a clear winner emerged: Mexico City, Mexico. With 44 art museums, 19 history museums, 14 science museums, and 110 galleries, the Mexican capital seems to be the place to be for art lovers. Even better: some, such as the Soumaya Museum, are free every single day, while others have free admission on certain occasions, such as the Noche de Museos (Museum Nights) on the last Wednesday evening of every month.

“In 2026, Mexico City is unmissable for museum-goers,” says Tourline. “The city balances remarkable institutions, household names, and a restless contemporary scene quite like no other city. At the Palacio de Bellas Artes, Diego Rivera’s monumental murals tell the story of modern Mexico while at Casa Azul, the former home of Frida Kahlo, the artist’s life and work come into close focus. The modern Museo Soumaya gathers European masters from Rodin to Dalí, while MUAC and Museo Tamayo push tourists firmly into the present—spotlighting experimental voices and new media that feel unmistakably of today’s Mexico.”

Coming in second place is London, England, with 72 art museums, 73 history museums, and 22 science museums. Of them, 39 boast free admission, as well as 591 galleries. Tourline spotlights the presence of world-class icons in its cultural institutions, from Van Gogh’s Sunflowers and Monet’s Water Lily Pond to Hokusai’s The Great Wave off Kanagawa. “In short, the city offers a rare chance to see masterpieces spanning centuries in their original form—all within walking distance, and often, free of charge,” the company shares.

Rounding out the top three is Basel, Switzerland, with six art museums, including the world-famous Fondation Beyeler, in addition to 11 galleries, six history museums, and two science museums. Here, it’s less about numbers and more about its key role in contemporary art and trends. “Long established as a cornerstone of the global art scene thanks to the Art Basel fair, this Swiss city still feels like a well-kept secret,” the company explains.

By contrast, the best-ranked U.S. cities are Washington D.C., in 27th place, and New York City, in 29th, each with 25 and 70 art museums, respectively.

“If you really want to understand a city, step inside its museums,” says Tourline. “That’s where its past and present meet, where ancient sculptures share space with Renaissance icons and bold contemporary installations. Art is able to tell a city’s story. It shapes identities, sparks curiosity, and connects people from every corner of the world.”

To check out the rest of the list, visit Tourline’s website.

Tourline, an online travel platform, set out to find the top cultural capitals in the world using a quantitative approach.

After browsing art, history, and science museums, as well as galleries in 50 cities that have built their reputations on culture, a clear winner emerged: Mexico City, Mexico.

In second place is London, England, with 72 art museums, many of which house art history icons.

Rounding out the top three is Basel, Switzerland, with six art museums, including the world-famous Fondation Beyeler.

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