Home / Crafts

Massive Woven Wall Hangings Modernize the Ancient Art of Weaving

By Sara Barnes on February 22, 2021
Textile Art by Tammy Kanat

Textile artist Tammy Kanat has an innovative approach to the traditional art of weaving. While a lot of weaving is done on rectangular looms, Kanat opts for a more organic shape and creates large-scale textile projects that are housed within circular forms. Her massive pieces incorporate fuzzy textures and rings of bright colors. This combination is magnetic; Kanat’s work begs for a long look to fully appreciate her range of wrapping, fringe, knots, and more.

Since we last covered Kanat’s woven art, she’s been busy working on new pieces that continue to push the boundaries of her craft. But there's another facet to her creations. For Kanat, weaving is fundamental to her well-being. “My art comforts me,” she tells My Modern Met. “It is my form of meditation, it is my salvation, my safe place. Colors inspire me, textures intrigue me, and the process of creating the work is so satisfying.”

Some of her most recent pieces include floral-esque motifs whose shapes inform both the inner and outer frames. And like flowers, Kanat arrives at these decisions naturally. “My work is intuitive, there are no plans, it just evolves and my hands start to dance with the threads,” she reveals. “I am always curious and try to change my techniques and patterns and continue to explore.”

Scroll down to see some of Kanat’s latest pieces. Then, look for more of her work—including work in progress—on her Instagram.

Textile artist Tammy Kanat creates unconventional woven art that is a dazzling mix of color and texture.

Textile Art Tammy KanatTextile Art Tammy KanatTextile Art Wall HangingTextile Art Tammy KanatTextile Art Wall HangingWoven Art by Tammy KanatTextile Art Wall HangingTextile Art Wall HangingWoven Art by Tammy KanatContemporary Weaving by Tammy KanatTextile Art Wall HangingTextile Art Wall HangingTextile Art Tammy KanatWoven Art by Tammy Kanat

Tammy Kanat: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tammy Kanat. 

Related Articles:

Artist Uses Recycled Textile Waste to Handcraft Ocean-Inspired Rugs and Tapestries

Artist Transforms Dried Leaves With Embroidery as a Way to Reconnect With Nature

Learn About the Ancient Art of Basket Weaving and How You Can Make Your Own

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met and Manager of My Modern Met Store. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Perfect Your Own Pixel Art When You Try Easy-to-Use Perler Beads
Start Stitching Bead Embroidery With This Essential Supply List and Helpful Tutorials
Learn How to Press Flowers and Make Your Beautiful Blooms Last Forever
Artist Creates Realistic Portraits Out of Scraps of Denim Fabric
Artist Completes Intricate Leaf Cut-Outs by Holding Them To the Sky
25 Nifty Gifts for Knitters Who Need(le) Little Cheer This Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

This Unique Vending Machine Dispenses Designer Yarn Skeins Instead of Snacks
Artist Wraps a Fender Strat Guitar in Colorful Crochet to Celebrate the “Flower Power” Era
Learn About the Ancient Art of Basket Weaving and How You Can Make Your Own
10+ Fall-Inspired Knitting and Crochet Patterns That Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long
31 Halloween Pumpkin Carving Ideas to Creatively Celebrate the Spookiest Time of Year
Creative Mom Makes Household Items Out of Cardboard for Her Kids to Learn How to Use Them

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.