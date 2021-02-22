Textile artist Tammy Kanat has an innovative approach to the traditional art of weaving. While a lot of weaving is done on rectangular looms, Kanat opts for a more organic shape and creates large-scale textile projects that are housed within circular forms. Her massive pieces incorporate fuzzy textures and rings of bright colors. This combination is magnetic; Kanat’s work begs for a long look to fully appreciate her range of wrapping, fringe, knots, and more.

Since we last covered Kanat’s woven art, she’s been busy working on new pieces that continue to push the boundaries of her craft. But there's another facet to her creations. For Kanat, weaving is fundamental to her well-being. “My art comforts me,” she tells My Modern Met. “It is my form of meditation, it is my salvation, my safe place. Colors inspire me, textures intrigue me, and the process of creating the work is so satisfying.”

Some of her most recent pieces include floral-esque motifs whose shapes inform both the inner and outer frames. And like flowers, Kanat arrives at these decisions naturally. “My work is intuitive, there are no plans, it just evolves and my hands start to dance with the threads,” she reveals. “I am always curious and try to change my techniques and patterns and continue to explore.”

Scroll down to see some of Kanat’s latest pieces. Then, look for more of her work—including work in progress—on her Instagram.

Textile artist Tammy Kanat creates unconventional woven art that is a dazzling mix of color and texture.

Tammy Kanat: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Tammy Kanat.

