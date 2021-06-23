Home / Crafts

Rainbow Macramé Wall Hangings Dazzle With Intricate Knots of All Kinds

By Sara Barnes on June 23, 2021
Macrame Wall Hanging by Agnes Hansella

Jakarta-based artist Agnes Hansella creates macramé wall hangings with dazzling twisted texture and radiating rainbow colors. Although the craft is perhaps best recognized as retro-inspired plant hangers, Hansella produces monumental works that showcase the intricate knotting and variety of textures all made using the same material. Her pieces include rows of chain-like columns as well as lattice motifs and a lot of fringe. Sometimes, specific areas of hand-dyed color or knotting create eye-catching designs within a design.

In an effort to combat waste, Hansella has turned to leftover supplies as the raw material for her newest work. “My latest piece—Rainbow Burst—is something I made from leftover ropes,” she tells My Modern Met. “I haven't made any new piece outside commission work for a long time and with that, I kinda just play around with it.” The piece is a reflection of her observations in Indonesia and Canada (where she studied), particularly of the visual culture of Indigenous peoples. “The inspiration is from Navajo motifs of a butterfly, and the process is an extension of all the swirls series I've been making these past years.”

Through her work, Hansella seeks to defy conventions in the craft. “In making macramé pieces, I never want to cage myself to a certain style and always go with my instinct,” she explains. “Art for me is like a relay race where artists are part of a cycle that connects the past and future. Most of the time I'm not sure what I'm doing, but I do it anyway. When you're willing to do things over and over without quitting, I guess that's the right field for you.”

Artist Agnes Hansella creates large macramé wall hangings that feature hand-dyed colors and myriad knotted textures.

Fiber Art Wall Hanging by Agnes Hansella

Agnes Hansella's latest macramé wall hanging, inspired by Navajo motifs.

Macrame Wall Hanging by Agnes HansellaMacrame Wall Hanging by Agnes HansellaMacrame Wall Hanging by Agnes HansellaFiber Art Wall Hanging by Agnes HansellaFiber Art Wall Hanging by Agnes HansellaArtist Agnes Hansella Sitting In Front of Her Macrame Work

Agnes Hansella: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Agnes Hansella. 

