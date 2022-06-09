Actor Julia Garner Reported to Star as Madonna in Biopic About the Queen of Pop

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Madonna (@madonna)

Madonna is a pop icon with a long and ground-breaking career. It's no surprise that her life’s story would be turned into a feature-length biopic directed by the legend herself. But with so many stories to tell, who will be the one to take on the role of Queen of Pop? Actor Julia Garner has reportedly been offered the role of Madonna, emerging as the favorite among many other candidates.

If you don’t recognize Garner by name, you might’ve seen something she’s in. She starred in four seasons of the hit drama Ozark as Ruth Langmore, a role in which she won two Emmys. Garner recently transformed herself into the famed scammer Anna Delvey for the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. Once you see her on-screen, you’ll quickly realize that Garner is a star whose looks and talents will match Madonna.

The audition process was described as “grueling” by those who have knowledge of the project. Because the role requires singing, acting, and dancing, there were long sessions—sometimes as long as 11 hours—with Madonna and her choreographer.

Little is known about the script, but it’s being written by Madonna and playwright Erin Cressida Wilson. The biopic will supposedly conclude with the pop star’s 1990 Blond Ambition world tour. This is the tour that supported her album Like a Prayer, which included many iconic songs including “Like a Prayer” and “Express Yourself.”

Madonna decided to write and direct the film in order to dramatize her life on her terms. “The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men,” she said on The Tonight Show in October 2021. “I read that Universal was doing a script… they wanted my blessing, and I read it. It was the most hideous, superficial crap I’ve ever read. This [has] happened a couple of times. So, finally, I just threw down the gauntlet.”

