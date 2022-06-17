From Mary Poppins to The Princess Diaries, Dame Julie Andrews has earned a special place in cinema history. The 86-year-old British actress was recently recognized for her accomplished 60-year career by the American Film Institute‘s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, June 10, in Los Angeles. There, at the Dolby Theater, Andrews was showered with meaningful tributes from her co-stars.

Some of the celebrities that met Andrews on stage include Anne Hathaway, Hector Elizondo, and Cynthia Erivo. Though these past co-stars were lovely appearances at the special event, the real surprise came when five of the seven actors who played the Von Trapp children in the 1965 musical The Sound of Music surprised Andrews with a memorable song. Angela Cartwright, Duane Chase, Nicholas Hammond, Kym Karath, and Debbie Turner joined together in a rendition of “Do-Re-Mi,” one of the most famous songs from the film. Andrews and the audience sang along in what was the most memorable moment of the evening.

The Sound of Music—which won five Oscars—depicts the story of the Von Trapp family, who escaped Nazi-occupied Austria before the start of WWII. It is one of Andrews' most beloved roles which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Today, Andrews continues to use her distinct voice in a range of voice-over roles, like in Netflix's Bridgerton series and in the animated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Actress and Dame Julie Andrews was celebrated at the AFI Life Achievement Award presentation in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 10.

She was surprised by cast members of The Sound of Music‘s—five of seven of the Von Trapp children.

Together, the actors sang a rendition of “Do-Re-Mi,” one of the most recognizable songs from the 1965 film.

Julie Andrews is surprised by her kids from THE SOUND OF MUSIC and joins them in a sing-a-long of ‘Do-Re-Mi’ to kick off the AFI Life Achievement Award presentation to her — what a beautiful moment! pic.twitter.com/TZYT7UNPhr — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) June 10, 2022

