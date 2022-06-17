Home / Entertainment

‘Sound of Music’ Cast Surprises Julie Andrews With “Do-Re-Mi” Singalong

By Margherita Cole on June 17, 2022

From Mary Poppins to The Princess Diaries, Dame Julie Andrews has earned a special place in cinema history. The 86-year-old British actress was recently recognized for her accomplished 60-year career by the American Film Institute‘s Life Achievement Award on Thursday, June 10, in Los Angeles. There, at the Dolby Theater, Andrews was showered with meaningful tributes from her co-stars.

Some of the celebrities that met Andrews on stage include Anne Hathaway, Hector Elizondo, and Cynthia Erivo. Though these past co-stars were lovely appearances at the special event, the real surprise came when five of the seven actors who played the Von Trapp children in the 1965 musical The Sound of Music surprised Andrews with a memorable song. Angela Cartwright, Duane Chase, Nicholas Hammond, Kym Karath, and Debbie Turner joined together in a rendition of “Do-Re-Mi,” one of the most famous songs from the film. Andrews and the audience sang along in what was the most memorable moment of the evening.

The Sound of Music—which won five Oscars—depicts the story of the Von Trapp family, who escaped Nazi-occupied Austria before the start of WWII. It is one of Andrews' most beloved roles which earned her a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Today, Andrews continues to use her distinct voice in a range of voice-over roles, like in Netflix's Bridgerton series and in the animated film, Minions: The Rise of Gru.

Actress and Dame Julie Andrews was celebrated at the AFI Life Achievement Award presentation in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 10.

She was surprised by cast members of The Sound of Music‘s—five of seven of the Von Trapp children.

Together, the actors sang a rendition of “Do-Re-Mi,” one of the most recognizable songs from the 1965 film.

h/t: [HuffPost]

All images via AFI.

Related Articles:

Colorized Photos Breathe New Life Into Famous Faces From History

RIP Rosmarie Trapp: Paying Tribute to Real-Life Member of Singing Family From ‘The Sound of Music’

RIP Betty White: Paying Tribute to the Comedic Genius of the Beloved ‘Golden Girls’ Actor

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. When she’s not writing, Margherita continues to develop her creative practice in sequential art.
Read all posts from Margherita Cole
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Fans Criticized Lizzo’s Song ‘Grrrls’ for Offensive Lyric, so She Changed It
Studio Ghibli’s Theme Park Releases More Illustrations of Its Imaginative Attractions
Prince Louis Had the Funniest Expressions at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant
AI Helped Val Kilmer Reprise His Iconic Role in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’
‘E.R.’ Star Anthony Edwards Saves Hit Broadway Musical When Lead Gets COVID
Watch Taylor Swift Deliver an Inspiring Commencement Speech to ‘22 Graduates

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

See the Fashion-Forward Men at the 2022 Met Gala Who Took Risks With Their Ensembles
Met Gala 2022: See the Looks That Dazzled During the Iconic Night for Fashion
Bruce Willis Is Retiring: Paying Tribute to the Actor’s Long Creative Career
‘Spirited Away’ Makes Its Debut on the Stage in First-Ever Official Live Performance
Japanese Woman and Her Dad Dress in Cosplay as a Creative Way To Spend Time Together
Indiana Cheerleaders Save March Madness Basketball Game With Expert Stunt

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]