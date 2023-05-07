TikToker Pays $50 for a Rare Vintage Chair That Could Be Worth $50,000

Thrifting can lead to some seriously impressive finds. For the luckiest buyers, selecting second-hand can mean landing a treasure that might not look like much but is worth hundreds, or even thousands, of dollars. This was the case for a man named Justin Miller. In February 2023, the 33-year-old paid $50 for a vintage chair he found on Facebook Marketplace. Confident about his knack for spotting special items, he figured there was something about the chair—but the actual value of the piece could be higher than anyone expected.

Miller, who has years of experience as a design producer for TV shows, spends hours every day perusing Facebook Marketplace. One day, he saw a listing for a grand wingbacked chair. Figuring it could be worth some money due to its unique appearance, he did some research. According to the viral Tiktok in which he recounted the experience, a quick Google search revealed that it was a Frits Henningsen chair and similar pieces had sold for thousands of dollars.

The chair had been listed by a woman tasked with selling the unwanted items of a Beverly Hills couple in exchange for a part of the profits. While she initially set out to do a yard sale, a passerby informed her that sales of the kind weren't allowed in the neighborhood. Prioritizing getting rid of everything quickly over making big bucks, she listed the objects on Facebook Marketplace with a same-day pick-up.

Miller did ponder about disclosing the value of the chair with the seller, as he didn't want to feel like he was taking advantage of someone. However, the woman was completely aware of the chair's value. “This chair's worth a lot—just so you know,” she told him.

Since his apartment is too small for the chair, he took it to his storage unit and began the adventure of figuring out how much it could go for. “It would look so good in my home but money talks, so I'm selling it,” he said on TikTok. After his original findings, his followers brought up even more information about the chair. It turns out that only 50 pieces were made and actor Kirsten Dunst owns one—as seen on the Architectural Digest tour of her house. Miller had also said he was thinking of having the worn-out leather repaired but was told to wait until a valuator had taken a look at it, as a bad restoration could significantly decrease its value.

Miller then reached out to the auction house Sotheby's, who gave him a very promising response. The company wanted to feature it in its Important Design auction in June, which includes some iconic pieces of furniture from the last 100 years. Given the nature of the sale, Sotheby's doesn't know yet how much it would sell for, so it gave him an estimate of $30,000 to $50,000—hoping it would skew to the higher end given the rarity of the piece. However, just to be sure, it has a reserve set for $28,000, meaning that's the least it could go for. Following fees and taxes, Miller is hoping to get about 50% of the profits. For now, the biggest concern is getting it shipped to New York.

Some of his followers were skeptical about the tale as Miller had not shown pictures of the chair after the purchasing it, along with the incredible story. Well, he shut down all of those comments by posing with the piece for a video announcing the chair would ship to New York soon.

Asked about what he will do with his profits, he said, “It's not enough to buy a house or something big like that. I think I'm just gonna buy me something little to remember the experience, probably some home decor I have to have in my home, and then the rest I'll just put it in the bank.”

To stay up to date with Miller and any new developments regarding the famed chair, you can follow him on TikTok.

