Michelle Yeoh Celebrates Historic Win at SAG Awards With Another Iconic Acceptance Speech

By Jessica Stewart on February 28, 2023
Michelle Yeoh at SAG Awards

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

Michelle Yeoh's year just keeps getting better. After picking up a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for her starring role in Everything Everywhere All at Once, she continued her winning streak. At Sunday's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win Best Female Actor. And, in classic form, she gave another iconic acceptance speech.

Yeoh has been very candid about how she understands that her success in the role of Evelyn Wang is bigger than just her. Shortly after her Oscar nomination, she told The Hollywood Reporter, “At the present moment, constantly, all the time, having Asians walking up to me saying, ‘You can do it, you’re doing it for us.’”

That sentiment spilled over to the SAG Awards, as Yeoh got emotional during her acceptance speech. Visibly moved as she took the stage, Yeoh started her speech by letting everyone know just how much the moment meant to hear. “I think if I speak, my heart with explode,” she said. But speak she did, and in doing so, she let her peers know just how touched she was to receive the honor.

“SAG-AFTRA, to get this from you, who understands what it is to get here—every one of you knows the journey, the roller coaster ride, the ups and downs. But most importantly, we never give up.”

She then thanked the crowd for their support and, while acknowledging the talent of the other nominees, began to well up. As she turned to avoid getting too emotional, she exclaimed, “S**t!” The crowd chuckled and clapped, which only caused her to up her game and state, “F**k!” once she turned around. As the crowd continued to clap and cheer her on, Yeoh basked in the moment.

She then dedicated her award to “every little girl that looks like me,” and gave a shoutout to Sally Field, who was sitting in the audience. “You said all the right things. We're here because we love what we do, and we'll never stop doing this because we really, really love it. But thank you for giving me a seat at the table, because so many of us need this.”

Yeoh then made sure that everyone in the room understood how her win makes an impact. “We want to be seen. We want to be heard. And tonight, you have shown us that it is possible. And I am grateful.”

Yeoh's charm, grace, and wit were once again on display as she picked up the award, and her relatable emotions had everyone cheering for her. All eyes will undoubtedly be on the Malaysian actress as the Academy Awards approach. On March 12, the world will see if Yeoh can continue her winning streak and wow us with another charming speech.

Watch Michelle Yeoh's incredible speech at the Screen Actor's Guild Awards.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
