Home / Inspiring / Good News

Keanu Reeves Is Going Viral For a Heartwarming Conversation With a Kid at the Airport

By Sara Barnes on July 14, 2022
Keanu Reeves Hand and Foot Print Ceremony

Photo: Jean_Nelson/Depositphotos

Actor Keanu Reeves has been called the internet’s prince, and he’s living up to the wholesome title after his recent encounter with a young fan at the airport. TV producer Andrew Kimmel saw the entire thing happen and tweeted the heartwarming interaction between Reeves and a kid. It’s sure to make you like the John Wick star even more.

It began when the kid approached Reeves in the baggage claim area of the airport and asked for an autograph. He didn’t stop there, though, and proceeded to ask the actor a “rapid-fire” series of questions. It would’ve been easy to blow off his queries, but Reeves responded to each one. And when the kid ran out of questions, Reeves started “grilling him,” genuinely interested in the boy's trip.

Kimmel shared the exchange to prove that Reeves is indeed one of the kindest folks in Hollywood. “The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight,” Kimmel says. “I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Actor Keanu Reeves is proving, yet again, that he's one of the nicest people in Hollywood.

TV producer Andrew Kimmel tweeted about how the A-lister responded when a kid came up to him and started asking questions.

The boy continued to ask Reeves questions… until he didn't have anymore. Then Reeves started asking him about his trip.

The whole thing shows just how genuinely kind Reeves is, even at the airport.

h/t: [Today]

Related Articles:

Keanu Reeves Donated 70% of ‘The Matrix’ Salary to Charity for Cancer Research

Thrift Store Discovers Photo Album of Mystery Woman Posing With Every A-List Hollywood Celebrity

People Donate $270,000 To Loyal Burger King Employee of 27 Years

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Man With Grown Kids Misses Parenting So He Became a Dad-for-Hire
Actor Paul Rudd Surprises Boy Whose Classmates Wouldn’t Sign His Yearbook
People Donate $270,000 To Loyal Burger King Employee of 27 Years
Kind Strangers Stop To Help Man Who Spent Hours Trying To Mow His Lawn With a Way Too Tiny Mower
12-Year-Old Drummer Will the Join Foo Fighters in London for Heartfelt Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Woman Tries Returning Unused Dog Food After Dog Dies, Company’s Response Is Beyond Sweet

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Basketball Hero Saves Ref’s Life After Collapse From Heart Attack
One Inspiring Teen Is Accepted Into All Eight Ivy League Schools
Adorable 5-Year-Old Surprises Dad With Saturn’s Rings Through Her Telescope for Father’s Day
First Female Principal Chief of Cherokee Nation Honored on New Quarter
Adorable Toddler and Cat Stop Everything to Watch Window Washers Every Time
New York Passes Bill That Will Prevent Pet Stores From Selling Dogs, Cats and Rabbits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]