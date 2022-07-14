Keanu Reeves Is Going Viral For a Heartwarming Conversation With a Kid at the Airport

Actor Keanu Reeves has been called the internet’s prince, and he’s living up to the wholesome title after his recent encounter with a young fan at the airport. TV producer Andrew Kimmel saw the entire thing happen and tweeted the heartwarming interaction between Reeves and a kid. It’s sure to make you like the John Wick star even more.

It began when the kid approached Reeves in the baggage claim area of the airport and asked for an autograph. He didn’t stop there, though, and proceeded to ask the actor a “rapid-fire” series of questions. It would’ve been easy to blow off his queries, but Reeves responded to each one. And when the kid ran out of questions, Reeves started “grilling him,” genuinely interested in the boy's trip.

Kimmel shared the exchange to prove that Reeves is indeed one of the kindest folks in Hollywood. “The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight,” Kimmel says. “I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus!”

Keanu Reeves was on my flight from London to NYC today. A young boy asked for an autograph at baggage & then began to fire off a series of rapid-fire questions. Keanu happily responded to every single one… pic.twitter.com/T7m7PciL5C — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

Kid: Do you live in NY? KR: I live in LA. Kid: How long are you gonna be in New York? KR: Four days! No… five. Five days! Kid: Why are you in NY? KR: Gonna see a broadway show! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The boy continued to ask Reeves questions… until he didn't have anymore. Then Reeves started asking him about his trip.

Kid: What broadway show?

KR: American Buffalo! Mamet! Kid: Where are you staying in NY?

KR: Midtown! By this time the kid was running out of questions, so Keanu started grilling him 🤣 Why were you in Europe? What galleries did you go to in Paris? What was your favorite? — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

The whole thing shows just how genuinely kind Reeves is, even at the airport.

The man could not have been nicer, especially after an international flight. I thought I’d share this because the dude is a class act and little moments like this can make such a big difference in people’s lives. We need more Keanus! — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

And yes, I geeked out a little and asked for a photo. I mean… had to. Have a happy 4th everyone! pic.twitter.com/JVR5VTPQHz — Andrew Kimmel (@andrewkimmel) July 4, 2022

